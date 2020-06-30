Prutton predicts more joy for Middlesbrough ahead of Hull City clash

According to Sky Sports expert David Prutton, Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side is going to earn another victory this week, this time against Hull City.

The Championship action is coming up thick and fast now with the season restart in full swing and all intentions to get this campaign finished swiftly.

Down at the bottom, the huge clashes keep on coming too and, for Boro, it’s another six-pointer as they take on Hull City this week, after beating Stoke at the weekend.

And, as they did at the weekend, David Prutton is predicting a 2-0 win for the Teessiders:

They may not have held on for the win at Birmingham on Saturday, but you have to admire Hull and Grant McCann for getting a performance out of his side considering all the issues at the club.

This would have been tough to call a week or so ago, but with Neil Warnock at the club Middlesbrough are a completely different proposition. I can’t see past them taking all three points. 0-2.

The Verdict

Warnock has clearly got in and amongst his players already and the performance against Stoke – where they faced a hailstorm of shots, got beaten up possession-wise and emerged completely unscathed with three points and a clean sheet was everything that Boro fans would have wanted.

Hull could well have beaten Birmingham at the weekend but ended up only drawing and in a game like this, you do feel as though Warnock’s experience could provide the edge.

It’s a massive game, we’ll soon see this week who’s got the bottle to deal with the tension.