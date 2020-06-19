Prutton offers view ahead of Blackburn v Bristol City clash

The Sky Bet Championship is finally back as the second tier restarts this weekend and there are plenty of big games to look forward too.

Nothing is certain in the second tier and it is clear that nearly every side still has something to play for in the final few weeks of this most strange of campaigns.

For Blackburn and Bristol City, the play-off places are still at stake as they face off this weekend at Ewood Park.

It was Rovers who were victorious when the pair met in December as they earned a fine away win but, going into this one, David Prutton thinks that the Robins will this time emerge as the winners.

Quoted by his Sky Sports column, he said:

“These two sides had suffered a little dip in form before the suspension, but more than three months has passed now so it should not matter for too much.

“Both are on the outside of the play-offs looking in, but it’s such a close-run thing that a couple of wins in a row will get you right in the mix. I think City will come out firing and grab a much-needed three points.”

The Verdict

This is an important game for both sides, little else can be said about it, and whoever wins will be given a huge boost in terms of their challenge to qualify for the play-offs later this summer.

Blackburn won the first game this year but that is a long time ago now and this restart effectively provides every team with a clean slate.

Prutton is backing the Robins to kick things off in style, then, but it remains to be seen if that will prove the case.