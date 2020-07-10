Prutton offers score prediction as Blackburn and West Brom go head-to-head

Blackburn Rovers host West Bromwich Albion this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship, and David Prutton is predicting an away win for the Baggies at Ewood Park in his Sky Sports prediction column.

Both Rovers and Albion still have hopes of returning to the Premier League this season but it is the Baggies who have the bigger chance of that heading into the final four games of the campaign.

They remain in the top two after a good win over Derby County, whilst their hosts for the weekend kept their play-off hopes alive with an impressive win over Cardiff City earlier in the week.

Prutton, though, thinks it’ll be Albion that take the three points this weekend, with him backing a 2-1 scoreline in favour of Slaven Bilic’s side.

The Verdict

This is a big game for both but you can see Albion’s extra class perhaps giving them the edge.

They were a class above Derby County in the week and though Blackburn have done a good job this year, this could well be the game that all but ends their play-off run this season.

It should be a close game even so, though, and after Blackburn showed real bottle with their win against Cardiff, you can’t rule out a home win here.