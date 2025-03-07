Former footballer and current Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda needs more time to grow as a player before he moves on to play Premier League football, amid recent reports linking him with a top-flight switch.

Mayenda arrived on Wearside in the summer of 2023 from French side Sochaux for a reported fee of just over €1 million, after he had impressed in Ligue 2 and become the youngest player to play in an official senior match for The Lions Cubs at 16-years-old in 2021.

He struggled in his debut Black Cats campaign under Tony Mowbray, and so joined Hibernian on loan last January for the remainder of the Scottish Premiership season, but again never really got to grips with senior football north of the border.

The Spaniard has, though, bounced back this season to become a real asset in Sunderland's surprise promotion push, and while he is often restricted to a place on the bench due to Wilson Isidor's impressive form, he has really come into his own and made some vital goal contributions in recent months that have now seen him earn the attention of top-flight suitors.

Mayenda's impressive campaign continued last time out, as he was handed a rare start by Regis Le Bris at Sheffield Wednesday, and netted a brace to repay his trust and keep Sunderland's promotion charge on track. He also netted twice against the Owls in the early-season reverse fixture, and now has six goals and five assists in 27 Championship appearances up to now.

His impressive showings have seemingly not gone unnoticed by teams at the highest level, after Spanish publication Hoy Aragón recently claimed that the 19-year-old is now attracting interest from Premier League clubs and top-flight sides from overseas ahead of a potential summer move.

Mayenda is clearly a top talent, but whether he is ready for such a step-up is uncertain. Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton believes that he has all the tools to make it in the Premier League, but needs to develop further and fix certain details of his game before such a big move.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton said: “Eliezer Mayenda from Sunderland…still a very young man at 19-years-old. Given how young that Sunderland side is, to be one of the youngest ones in it shows just how collectively well Regis Le Bris’ side have done.

“(Especially) given the teams they’re going up against in Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds United.

“I think he has got the potential to be a Premier League striker. It's very early days. I think there is a raw-ness to his play that would need to be ironed out soon if he is going to perform in the Premier League for a long period of time. We saw that in a loan spell at Hibernian last year.

“We’ve seen how this season, in conjunction with how well Wilson Isidor has done leading the line, that, as and when (Mayenda) has had his chances…he has been a reliable outlet for Sunderland and the way they go about it.

“(His transfer fee of) one million euros could potentially turn into something that is multiple times that, if he does move on.

“Potentially, as well, given where Sunderland may end up, you do have half a thought about them off the back of this season. If it ends without promotion, then suddenly the vultures come round looking at the crown jewels, because they have a bumper crop of players that will command a vast amount of money collectively.

“Hopefully for Sunderland fans, it’s a debate that they are going to have as a Premier League team.

“There are green shoots of Eliezer being a potential Premier League striker, but there’s a lot of work and time that needs to go into that.”

Mayenda has settled at Sunderland - a top-flight move looks unlikely anytime soon

When a player moves to England from abroad at such a young age, it often takes them some time to adjust to the pace and intensity of the senior game. Mayenda has been a classic example of that, and it is only since the start of this season that he has really looked up-to-speed for the Black Cats.

He has grown into a key man in a young team under Le Bris, and is appreciated by Sunderland supporters for both his efforts when on the pitch, and his patience while waiting for a chance.

The 19-year-old's recent interview with the Northern Echo saw him speak earnestly about his time with the club so far, and highlighted that he is clearly happy with where he is at in his career right now too, and so it does feel unlikely that he leaves the club this summer.

He said: "Last season was just different. I’m not frustrated about the last season - last season was just a different season.

"It was my first season in another country and maybe I needed a little bit of time to adapt. This season is a little bit better if you compare it to last season - some players need adaptation.

Eliezer Mayenda - 2023/24 vs 2024/25 Sunderland statistics (as of March 6) Season Appearances Starts Goals Assists 2023/24 8 1 0 0 2024/25* 28 17 6 5

"Maybe at Hibs I didn’t play so much, but Hibs is an amazing team. I learned a lot when I was at Hibs. Just to keep experiencing things was important, just for experience.

"I felt at home on the first day when I came to Sunderland. This season, I play a little bit more. If you compare it to last season, it's just that.

"But about my feeling in Sunderland, I feel really good in Sunderland. It’s my home. I feel the love of the supporters. On the first day I came here, I felt directly this love. I feel at home and it’s my home here."

Those quotes do not give the feeling that Mayenda sees his immediate future elsewhere, and he will no doubt be eyeing up Le Bris' first-choice striker spot for the remainder of the campaign if he can continue to impress.

Lots of factors could potentially come into play in the summer, including the Black Cats' own league status, with promotion a clear possibility. If they do not go up, however, then fellow frontman Isidor could conceivably depart, and the 19-year-old may be given a real chance to stake his claim as the main man up-front in 2025/26.