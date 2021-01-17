‘Proving his doubters wrong’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving 28-y/o’s recent showing v Millwall

Nottingham Forest picked up an important three points on Saturday, as they ran out 3-1 winners over an out-of-form Millwall at the City Ground.

The Reds took the lead after 34 minutes, with Sammy Ameobi scoring his second goal of the season, to give Chris Hughton’s side the ideal start.

Ameobi then doubled Forest’s lead with 20 minutes remaining, before Ryan Yates got himself on the scoresheet in the 83rd minutes.

Ben Thompson scored a consolation goal for the visitors, but Forest proved to be good value for the three points on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are now sat 19th in the Championship table, and are six points clear of the relegation zone after their third successive win in all competitions.

Ameobi’s performance caught the eye on the day, with the winger looking much sharper than he has compared to performances earlier in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on his latest showing against Millwall.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Ameobi proving his doubters wrong today. Solid brace. Take a bow. #nffc — Savraj Singh (@SavrajS) January 16, 2021

That 2nd Sammy Ameobi goal was just sublime. The flick pass and the finish👌🏽🔥 #NFFC — R 💙 (@TheyCallHimR) January 16, 2021

Where are all the Yates and Ameobi haters now #nffc?#ArmchairGaffersForAReason Well done boys 👏🏼 🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴 — MartinTat 🔴⚪ (@martintat82) January 16, 2021

Stated season well but has been quiet last few games but class is permanent. #Ameobi #NFFC https://t.co/1XxcluE8wi — Mick McHugh (@onedeswalker) January 16, 2021

Ameobi turning into prime Messi 😍 — Ed Atack (@edatack77) January 16, 2021

Absolutely class from the lads today! Yates and Ameobi were different gravy today! #NFFC — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) January 16, 2021

Delighted for Yates and Ameobi- that’ll shut the boo boys up #nffc — L a i t h 💙 (@laithgaribaldi) January 16, 2021

Expecting all the clowns who have slated Ameobi recently to be quiet tonight. #nffc — Simon Bullock (@SimonBullock74) January 16, 2021

Ameobi has always been a 2/10 or a 10/10 and today he’s pulled it out of the bag #NFFC — Dan 💙 (@95Redss) January 16, 2021

Ameobi on fire,your defence is terrified…. #nffc — A New Hope (@Dave_Garner68) January 16, 2021

I don’t want to ever hear another bad word said against King Ameobi #NFFC — Mollie (@mmmaili) January 16, 2021