‘Proving his doubters wrong’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving 28-y/o’s recent showing v Millwall

1 hour ago

Nottingham Forest picked up an important three points on Saturday, as they ran out 3-1 winners over an out-of-form Millwall at the City Ground. 

The Reds took the lead after 34 minutes, with Sammy Ameobi scoring his second goal of the season, to give Chris Hughton’s side the ideal start.

Ameobi then doubled Forest’s lead with 20 minutes remaining, before Ryan Yates got himself on the scoresheet in the 83rd minutes.

Ben Thompson scored a consolation goal for the visitors, but Forest proved to be good value for the three points on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are now sat 19th in the Championship table, and are six points clear of the relegation zone after their third successive win in all competitions.

Ameobi’s performance caught the eye on the day, with the winger looking much sharper than he has compared to performances earlier in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on his latest showing against Millwall.

