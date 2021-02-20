Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Proving everyone wrong’, ‘Genius’ – These Cardiff City fans heap praise on key figure after latest win

Published

6 mins ago

on

Mick McCarthy’s brilliant run as Cardiff City manager continued today as his side hammered Preston 4-0 at home.

Whilst that doesn’t tell the whole story, with North End missing two penalties, it was still a convincing performance from the Bluebirds who played with real purpose and intensity at times.

It means the experienced boss has won five of his seven games since taking over, with the other two draws.

Despite his previous success at this level, the decision to appoint the former Ireland boss as Neil Harris’ successor did divide opinion among the support.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10

Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years.

However, it’s fair to say that all are on board with McCarthy now, as the fifth straight win put the Welsh side within three points of the play-offs, and they face sixth-placed Bournemouth in the week.

Therefore, there is a lot of optimism around Cardiff right now, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the manager…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Proving everyone wrong’, ‘Genius’ – These Cardiff City fans heap praise on key figure after latest win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: