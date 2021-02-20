‘Proving everyone wrong’, ‘Genius’ – These Cardiff City fans heap praise on key figure after latest win

Mick McCarthy’s brilliant run as Cardiff City manager continued today as his side hammered Preston 4-0 at home.

Whilst that doesn’t tell the whole story, with North End missing two penalties, it was still a convincing performance from the Bluebirds who played with real purpose and intensity at times.

It means the experienced boss has won five of his seven games since taking over, with the other two draws.

Despite his previous success at this level, the decision to appoint the former Ireland boss as Neil Harris’ successor did divide opinion among the support.

However, it’s fair to say that all are on board with McCarthy now, as the fifth straight win put the Welsh side within three points of the play-offs, and they face sixth-placed Bournemouth in the week.

Therefore, there is a lot of optimism around Cardiff right now, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the manager…

What a stunning team performance today Mick & TC need to be signing a longer term contract @CardiffCityFC let’s get this sorted please 🖊 #Bluebirds #CCFC #CityAsOne ⚽️🔵 #CARPRE — Craig Parfitt-Parry ® (@cparry23) February 20, 2021

Mick McCarthy is a genius, just saying! Next @FAIreland manager?? #CCFC — Rory Kelly (@Rolypolypuddin) February 20, 2021

Mick McCarthys barmy army! once again contributions from all the squad up the city Blueebbiirrddss #ccfc #cityasone — Wyn Williams (@HE_WynWilliams) February 20, 2021

Some win for City. What a run Big Mick is on! #ccfc — Steve Tinniswood (@Tinniswood29) February 20, 2021

Sir Mick McCarthy 💙⚽️ Doubted the appointment at first but credit where it’s due he’s proving everyone wrong 👏🏻 #CardiffCity #CCFC pic.twitter.com/v5H85MwOo1 — Matthew Leggy Jones (@lleeggggyy) February 20, 2021

Mick McCarthy as been serving me some huge slices of humble pie lately and I am LOVING IT! Keep that Pie coming Mick 🥧👍🏻 #CCFC #Bluebirds — Jonathan Williams (@JonnyIrwin1989) February 20, 2021

Big Mick's barmy army. What a run of form. Absolutely huge game now against Bournemouth on Wednesday. #CCFC https://t.co/DcLQ3nVxVM — Rhys (@TheRhysCooper) February 20, 2021