Sheffield United

‘Proven goalscorer’, ‘Quality’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to potential transfer arrival of 31-year-old

Published

6 mins ago

on

Jonathan Kodjia is open to returning to England to reunite with Slavisa Jokanovic at Sheffield United, according to the Sheffield Star.

Kodjia is no stranger to English football, having previously plied his trade in the Championship with Bristol City and Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old scored 31 goals in 106 games for Villa, and enjoyed a prolific first season at Bristol City in 2015/16, scoring 19 goals in the Championship.

He’s since moved to Qatar with Al-Gharafa, the club Jokanovic recently left to become the new manager of Sheffield United.

Kodjia has scored 18 goals in 34 appearances for Al-Gharafa, enjoying an impressive spell in front of goal over in the Middle East.

But the Sheffield Star claims that Kodjia would be open to returning to England to reunite with Jokanovic at Bramall Lane if the opportunity arose.

Jokanovic will be looking to guide the Blades to an immediate return to Premier League football next season, and will be keen to get to grips with his squad in pre-season.

The addition of a proven goalscorer at this level and a striker who he knows particularly well, then, could be beneficial, and mark the start of a busy summer at Bramall Lane.

Here, we take a look at what Sheffield United fans have made of the idea of Kodjia joining them and reuniting with Jokanovic…


