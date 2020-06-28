Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Proven’, ‘Can’t think of many better’ – Plenty of Fulham fans calling for ex-Prem manager after Leeds defeat

Published

7 mins ago

on

Fulham lost 3-0 at Leeds United in the Championship yesterday.

They fell behind after Patrick Bamford’s goal on ten minutes, before second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealed their fate.

It leaves Fulham ten points behind leaders Leeds United, and only four points ahead of Cardiff who moved up into 6th-place of the Championship table yesterday.

Scott Parker has been no stranger to criticism throughout, and he ran into some more after yesterday’s disappointing defeat.

His ‘Parkerball’ style of play makes for attractive football on occasion, but too often it’s passive, lethargic and with no real end product, and a section of Fulham fans seemingly want him gone.

Touting his potential replacement on Twitter, these Fulham fans have identified Chris Hughton as a worthy replacement – the ex-Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich and Brighton boss has been out of work since May of last year.

Here’s what Fulham fans had to say about Parker, and Hughton as a likely replacement:


