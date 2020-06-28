‘Proven’, ‘Can’t think of many better’ – Plenty of Fulham fans calling for ex-Prem manager after Leeds defeat

Fulham lost 3-0 at Leeds United in the Championship yesterday.

They fell behind after Patrick Bamford’s goal on ten minutes, before second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealed their fate.

It leaves Fulham ten points behind leaders Leeds United, and only four points ahead of Cardiff who moved up into 6th-place of the Championship table yesterday.

Scott Parker has been no stranger to criticism throughout, and he ran into some more after yesterday’s disappointing defeat.

His ‘Parkerball’ style of play makes for attractive football on occasion, but too often it’s passive, lethargic and with no real end product, and a section of Fulham fans seemingly want him gone.

Touting his potential replacement on Twitter, these Fulham fans have identified Chris Hughton as a worthy replacement – the ex-Newcastle, Birmingham, Norwich and Brighton boss has been out of work since May of last year.

Here’s what Fulham fans had to say about Parker, and Hughton as a likely replacement:

Hughton in — Ollie (@OllieC_00) June 27, 2020

Chris Hughton on the brink of becoming new Fulham manager Parker will be sacked Monday. — Andrew (@andrew82132022) June 27, 2020

If Fulham had appointed an experienced manager, they'd be already promoted. Hughton would've been ideal for them. — Lee (@Boston1960Lee) June 27, 2020

Agreed ! Bring in Chris Hughton or Slav NOW or we will finish the season outside top 6 #FFC #ParkerOuT — Alain at FFC (@arfulham) June 27, 2020

Job for Tony Khan between now and the end of July is to have a Manager lined up when (not if) we don't go up. Whether it be someone "Championship proven" which has our mantra last summer like a Chris Hughton or my preference of someone like Jorge Sampaoli. #FFC — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) June 27, 2020

One of my best friends knows a close relation of Chris Hughton. He text me today after the result and said that Hughton wanted the job before Parker got it last year. If the board want a steady ship through a potential rebuild in the summer, I can’t think of many better #ffc — Harry Simmonds (@supersimmo123) June 27, 2020