“Proven at this level” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts as Black Cats eye transfer move for 23-year-old

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley ahead of the January transfer window.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray is keen on a reunion with the 23-year-old having managed him at Rovers previously, with a loan deal being eyed.

Having been a regular under Mowbray at Ewood Park last season, under new Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, Buckley has been used far more sparingly.

Indeed, his appearance tally for the season stands at 10 Championship outings, with the vast majority of these coming early on in the season.

With the above links in mind, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his thoughts on a potential loan deal.

“I’d happily take John Buckley at Sunderland.” Jack told FLW.

“I think, from when I’ve watched him he’s a decent player.

“Hasn’t really got in the Blackburn side as much as he’d have probably liked this season but he’s proven at this level.

“And I think another midfielder in there, a tall midfielder, would be exactly what we need to do the same job [Corry] Evans does, because he can’t be expected to do that every single game.”

The verdict

I think this has the makings of an interesting deal.

Clearly Buckley isn’t fancied as much as others by Jon Dahl Tomasson, and therefore if he wants regular football, it looks as though he may have to depart.

I think the key to this one is the Tony Mowbray link, though.

Although Sunderland do have decent midfield options already, you would think if Mowbray is bringing him in on loan until the end of the season, it is to use him, and given that the Black Cats boss knows exactly what he can bring to the table, it may be a move worth doing for Sunderland.

Indeed, our fan pundit also seems to be keen, so this does seem like a transfer worth pursuing for the Black Cats come January.