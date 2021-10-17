Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Proved so many doubters wrong’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss one player’s role in Blackpool win

Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten run under Steve Cooper with a 2-1 win against Blackpool yesterday and the performance of midfielder Ryan Yates has proven a talking point among fans of the East Midlands club. 

The Reds have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 since the Welshman took charge at the City Ground, though they’ll face arguably their toughest tests of his tenure so far over the next week in clashes against Bristol City and Fulham.

Kicking things off after the international break is another step in the right direction for Forest, who have goals from Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban to thank for the victory.

He may not have got on the score sheet but Yates played an important role as well, marshalling the midfield alongside Jack Colback.

The 23-year-old has not always been a popular figure among Reds supporters and struggled earlier in the season under Hughton.

He was impressive yesterday, however, winning eight of his 13 defensive duels, and making three interceptions, three clearances, and two tackles (Sofascore).

In possession, Yates was brilliant as well – completing 93% of his passes, including all seven of his long balls, making three key passes, and creating one big chance (Sofascore).

The midfielder certainly seems to be winning his fanbase over, as the reactions of many Forest fans on Twitter show…


