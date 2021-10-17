‘Proved so many doubters wrong’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans discuss one player’s role in Blackpool win

Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten run under Steve Cooper with a 2-1 win against Blackpool yesterday and the performance of midfielder Ryan Yates has proven a talking point among fans of the East Midlands club.

The Reds have now taken 10 points from a possible 12 since the Welshman took charge at the City Ground, though they’ll face arguably their toughest tests of his tenure so far over the next week in clashes against Bristol City and Fulham.

Kicking things off after the international break is another step in the right direction for Forest, who have goals from Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban to thank for the victory.

He may not have got on the score sheet but Yates played an important role as well, marshalling the midfield alongside Jack Colback.

The 23-year-old has not always been a popular figure among Reds supporters and struggled earlier in the season under Hughton.

He was impressive yesterday, however, winning eight of his 13 defensive duels, and making three interceptions, three clearances, and two tackles (Sofascore).

In possession, Yates was brilliant as well – completing 93% of his passes, including all seven of his long balls, making three key passes, and creating one big chance (Sofascore).

The midfielder certainly seems to be winning his fanbase over, as the reactions of many Forest fans on Twitter show…

Great performance #NFFC. Could have been 5-1 today. Yates has improved hugely. All round great day at the city ground. Also the satsuma fans were loud — Jaffa cake (@Jaffaca22393862) October 16, 2021

Grabban, Figueiredo, Colback, Yates & Samba was all bang out of form, looking average at best & all had been written off by a large number of #nffc fans, but not one of them have let us down since Cooper came in bar a silly penalty by figs, all look reborn & like new players. — forest forever (@forestforever11) October 17, 2021

Soon as people realise the importance of yates role and what the role is the better, he’s everywhere and breaks play up, he’s there for the donkey work which he does very well #nffc — Real James Overton (@OvertonOfficial) October 17, 2021

Hope all those who have battered Ryan Yates for the last two years are just as willing to admit their errors. The lads engine is phenomenal, now he’s been given a license to push forward a bit more under a new manager we’re really seeing the best of him. #nffc — Jack (@NFFCJRM) October 17, 2021

I love that Yates has proved so many doubters wrong. It matters to him too. #nffc — Haverhill Rovers Girls U15 for 21/22 (@RoversU15Girls) October 17, 2021

Has there really been a transformation of Yates under Cooper? I don’t think so, the whole team was poor it’s just that Yates was the scapegoat! #nffc — Ady Riley (@AdyRiley) October 16, 2021

Ngl Ryan Yates was quality today! #NFFC — Matt 🔴⚪️ (@mgrice90) October 16, 2021

Right, this pains me to say this. Actually no it doesn’t. As some of you are aware I’ve never been a fan of Yates HOWEVER I’m pleasantly surprised that he’s been a different player under Cooper. He’s been very good just lately. There I said it 🤣 #NFFC — scotty9094 (@scotty9094) October 16, 2021