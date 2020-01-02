Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Proved me completely wrong’ – Reading fans react to key figure’s recent form

Reading managed to win their fourth game in a row when they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The result was one that the Royals will have been very pleased with, as it moves them to within five points off the play-off places, with a game in hand.

Since Mark Bowen has come into the club, the Welshman has been victorious in eight of his 14 games and that has seen Reading move away from any potential threat of relegation.

Now there sights are firmly on the higher places in the table and there is belief around the squad that they can compete due to the excellent away victories over both Preston and Fulham.

Despite taking over as manager in a controversial manner, Bowen has now got supporters at the club on his side and they were singing his name out at full-time in London.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Bowen after yet another victory…

