‘Proved me completely wrong’ – Reading fans react to key figure’s recent form

Reading managed to win their fourth game in a row when they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

The result was one that the Royals will have been very pleased with, as it moves them to within five points off the play-off places, with a game in hand.

Since Mark Bowen has come into the club, the Welshman has been victorious in eight of his 14 games and that has seen Reading move away from any potential threat of relegation.

Now there sights are firmly on the higher places in the table and there is belief around the squad that they can compete due to the excellent away victories over both Preston and Fulham.

Despite taking over as manager in a controversial manner, Bowen has now got supporters at the club on his side and they were singing his name out at full-time in London.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Bowen after yet another victory…

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Reading finish in the 2018/2019 season? 21st 20th 17th 18th

It's a beautiful morning 💙 I'll say it again, I was so against the Mark Bowen appointment.. nothing showed he deserved the chance, but the table below speaks volumes. Humble Pie for a lot of us #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/e7AKRsieFM — 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐂𝐊𝐒 (@LordCKS) January 2, 2020

I was a big fan of Gomes but the way Bowen has changed this team is ridiculous and showed how inept Gomes was. Not only has he got Swift and Ejaria going we’re also a lot better defensively as seen with our away form and how comfortable we have been in the last 2. #readingfc — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) January 1, 2020

What a statement. Five points off the play-offs with a game in hand. Hats off to Mark Bowen, proved me wrong completely. 👏🏼 #ReadingFC https://t.co/klxzMkGYPN — Sam Rourke (@samrourke_) January 1, 2020

Even if we don't make the play-offs or amount a serious challenge for it you can't question the job Bowen has done. Was up against most of the fan base and proved us wrong, he's made us a tough side to face. #readingfc — Tom Mitchell (@Tom_1871) January 1, 2020

Oh my god! I was going to be happy with a point but this!!!!! What a win 💙🤍 I was sceptical about your appointment but Sorry Bowen. #readingfc — Kate (@Kate_urzzzz) January 1, 2020

Gotta hand it to Rafael, he’s become such an important player. With Virginia in goal all season, we’d have been pumped every week. Loving watching the fight and belief of this side under Bowen. #readingfc — Tom Light (@tomlight93) January 1, 2020

I must admit, I was one of the first to criticise the appointment of Bowen, but bar a few games, he has done a fantastic job, I'm very glad he proved me wrong. Long may it continue. #readingfc — Harrison Mitchell (@harrison1871rfc) January 1, 2020