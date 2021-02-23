‘Proved last season that he has Premier League quality’ – Is Norwich City man good enough for Tottenham? – Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

With the January transfer window now closed, attention for certain clubs will be turning to the business they do in the summer, both in terms of incomings, and outgoings.

One such club who may already be thinking about such activity, is Norwich City, with the future of Todd Cantwell a particular talking point.

As reported by Football League World, Premier League duo Tottenham and Leicester are both interested in the attacking midfielder, with the view to a potential move when the transfer window reopens at the end of this season.

Cantwell has scored 11 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries since making the step up to Norwich’s senior side back in August 2018, helping them to promotion in 2018/19, and to top spot in the Championship table this season.

There are still 18 months remaining on Cantwell’s current contract at Carrow Road, securing his future at the club until the end of next season, meaning the summer may be the last chance Norwich have to secure a fee for the attacker, if they cannot tie him to a deal.

Here, Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit, Fred Garratt-Stanley, has been discussing whether or not Cantwell is good enough for a Champions League chasing Premier League side such as Leicester or Spurs.

He said: “On his day, Cantwell is capable of pulling strings in midfield and running defenders ragged with his mazy dribbling, offensive power and creative ability.

“He proved last season that he has Premier League quality, however of all the Canaries’ exciting young talents, he is perhaps the least consistent.

“It’s hard to know whether he’d be able to replicate his best form for a club like Spurs, where consistent first team starts may be difficult to come by.

“He’s highly entertaining to watch, and he undoubtedly has the talent to compete at the highest level, if handed a solid chance.”

Our Verdict

Cantwell did show last season that he has the potential to make a big impact if he makes the step up to the Premier League again next season.

However, there are still questions about whether he is able to do that on a regular basis, which may mean this is something of a risk for the likes of Tottenham.

That being said, it could be argued that Cantwell may be given an opportunity to flourish more in the top-flight if he is playing alongside higher level players than he was doing at Carrow Road last season.

Indeed, that would mean that there may be less pressure on him given those clubs would have, other more established options to turn to, which could help Cantwell develop and improve at a more manageable rate.

Even so, you do wonder whether Cantwell would be happy with a bit part role at one of those clubs, while if Norwich do win promotion this season, that too could influence the stance of the respective parties over a potential transfer agreement.

It seems therefore, that there are still plenty of issues to be taking into consideration over a deal such as this.