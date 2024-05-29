Burnley have recently been relegated from the Premier League, but that hasn't stopped Vincent Kompany from joining Bayern Munich imminently, with Carlton Palmer backing Scott Parker to succeed after he was linked to the managerial role at Turf Moor.

The situation regarding Kompany has developed rapidly in the last few days and he is said to be interested in taking the job at the Allianz Arena.

This news broke from talkSPORT, who added that the former Manchester City captain has emerged as a surprise contender to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Premier League final standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 16 Brentford 38 -9 39 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town 38 -33 26 19 Burnley 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United 38 -69 16

Kompany has since held talks with the German giants, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as they look to reclaim their Bundesliga crown from Bayer Leverkusen next season, having had a trophy-less season. He claims that Kompany said yes to the proposal after just five minutes of discussions on Monday.

Kompany's shock move to the Bundesliga giants is set to be confirmed, but Bayern have reportedly agreed a deal in principle with the Manchester City legend, in a deal that will see Burnley receive just over £10 million in compensation.

Parker is on Burnley's list of potential Vincent Kompany replacements, per Alan Nixon via Patreon. The 43-year-old was most recently seen in the dugout at Belgian side Club Brugge, but lasted only 12 matches in charge before leaving the club in March 2023. The former Premier League midfielder has tasted Championship promotion success on multiple occasions, and could be a dark horse candidate to take the reins at Turf Moor.

Burnley's ownership - led by chairman Alan Pace - are also said to be eyeing up candidates who have a big name in the world of football. Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper are both on their list of potential replacements for the soon-to-be Bayern Munich, per Nixon via Patreon.

However, the latest reports state that Parker has emerged as a "strong and leading candidate" as the club begin working through their list of names following Kompany's imminent exit. The promotions he was able to achieve with both Fulham and Bournemouth respectively, are said to be of large appeal to Burnley's American owners, as they look to make their return to the Championship a short one.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer believes that those are good reasons for Parker to come in and replace the Belgian. He said: "Vincent Kompany is on the brink of becoming Bayern Munich's new head coach, and Burnley are said to be looking to swiftly make a quick appointment.

"One of the names that has come up is Scott Parker. He's been out of work since he was sacked last year.

"He's had a promotion at Fulham and a relegation. He had a promotion with Bournemouth - where he was sacked quite early on, and he didn't last too long at Club Brugge.

"It wasn't a very successful spell for him with Brugge, winning just two and drawing six of 12 games.

"He's been out of work since then, but his win ratio at Bournemouth was over 50% and was 35% at Fulham.

"Obviously, though, they went down because they got relegated.

"Burnley are looking for an immediate return back to the Premier League and they've recruited well in terms of the players they have brought to the football club last time they were here.

"Parker, at both Fulham and Bournemouth, had money and the players already in the building quickly, and proved he is capable of getting those clubs promoted.

"I don't think it would be a bad replacement to get Scott Parker. He conducts himself really well.

"I don't think it would be a bad option at all for Burnley football club."

Scott Parker to Burnley - the verdict

Ignoring the obvious promotions on his CV, Parker did the bare minimum at both of those aforementioned clubs in terms of what was required that season.

It could be argued that he had the best squad in the league with Fulham, and yet they required the play-offs in order to achieve their goal, with Leeds United and West Brom finishing above them comfortably. Whilst Bournemouth were clearly one of the two best sides in the division when they were last promoted.

In that sense, he hasn't ever overachieved or surpassed expectations, whilst his tactical acumen is questionable at best. Other names have similar issues, but it may just come down to the man with the most promotion-winning experience from Burnley's perspective, which Parker certainly has.