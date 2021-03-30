‘Proved every single one of us wrong’ – Many QPR fans react as defender scoops accolade

Queens Park Rangers defender Lee Wallace has been rewarded for his recent form with the club after being awarded the side’s March Player of the Month award.

The club confirmed that the R’s defender had been awarded the recognition via the club’s website after playing every minute of the side’s six March fixtures.

The former Scottish international played a key part in QPR’s recent success helping them to gain 10 points in the month of March, including two clean sheets which came in vital wins over Bristol City and Wycombe.

Wallace has fought back from injury that had kept him out of the side for much of the early season, but the Scot is certainly making up for lost time.

The 33-year-old battled off competition from team-mates Ilias Chair, Rob Dickie and Jordy de Wijs to earn the supporter’s acclaim.

The former Rangers man will be hoping to continue his strong for for the R’s in the coming weeks despite the club seemingly having very little left to play for.

QPR currently find themselves sitting in 12th place in the table comfortably clear of relegation worries but still 12 points away from Reading in sixth.

It looks unlikely that the London based club are going to be challenging in the play-offs, but the fans will still be hoping to see some strong performances from Wallace and the side.

Here’s what some QPR fans had to say about Wallace being rewarded for his strong March performances for the side on Twitter.

Proved every single one of us wrong. Shown real quality since coming back from injury. Really happy for him 👏 #qpr https://t.co/CthP4mGv1A — Dean Spencer (@deanspencer1990) March 30, 2021

That's great keep it going — Stephen (@steveald2001) March 30, 2021

Well done Lee 😀 — Paul Gibbons. (@PaulGib70252143) March 30, 2021

Fully deserved 👏👏👏 — Paul Smith (@Smudger1882) March 30, 2021

Well deserved, been excellent since the turn of the year. Proved the majority of us wrong. Should have had more assists too. Fair play 👏 #qpr https://t.co/1vMYm17jMm — W12 Podcast (@W12Podcast) March 30, 2021

He shut up his haters! 😊 — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) March 30, 2021