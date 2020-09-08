‘Fold the club’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans aren’t impressed as forward arrives ahead of 2020/21 season

Sunderland have recently completed a deal to bring Danny Graham back to the club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Graham was a free-agent having not signed a new deal with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at the end of his contract in the summer.

He has previously played for Sunderland, having spent a season on loan with the Black Cats, which certainly wasn’t the most memorable of spells at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland will be hoping that Graham can make a positive impact this season, and challenge both Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke for the starting spot up-front in Phil Parkinson’s squad.

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table last term, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to conclude the 2019/20 standings on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Graham’s arrival at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Fold the club immediately — michael carroll (@_Shakes_22) September 7, 2020

🤔4 goals out of 39 games 2019/20 and 16 goals out of 46 games 2018/19 not exactly a goal machine but hopefully I'm proven wrong. — Paul (@HaWayTheLads21) September 7, 2020

Welcome back Danny.. I think you have unfinished business here.. Looking forward to seeing you in the red and white.. I wish you a really successful 2nd spell. Good luck mate 🔴⚪🔴👍😉 — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) September 7, 2020

A positive methinks the lad has a quality which will work well in this division. Prove all the doubters wrong Danny ! — Phil Winlow (@WinlowP) September 7, 2020

Welcome back to club, unfinished business…hit the ground running prove the small minority or doubters wrong — John (@John67684101) September 7, 2020

1 goal in 42 games in his last stint. League one beware! — Glenn M (@Mac2372) September 7, 2020

Smashing. Another non-goalscoring striker to go with Grigg. — Gary Wilde (@garyjohnwilde) September 7, 2020

Welcome back Danny.

Hope you've packed your shooting boots – and a couple of spare pairs! — Chris Swinton (@Keawyeds) September 7, 2020

I want to be enthusiastic I really do. — Digger (@JohnKaysCanoe) September 7, 2020