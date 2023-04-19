This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are one of five Championship clubs that are interested in signing Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, according to The Scottish Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, and Wigan Athletic have all been credited with an interest along with Preston heading into this summer transfer window.

The striker is heading into the final 12 months of his deal at the Scottish Premiership side and this summer there seems to be interest that could take him away from Hibs.

Would Kevin Nisbet be a good signing for Preston?

We asked our writers at FLW for their thoughts on this potential deal and if he is what Preston need…

Josh Cole

This could be clever business by Preston if they are able to get a deal over the line for Nisbet this summer.

When the 26-year-old has been fit enough to feature this season, he has excelled in a Hibs shirt. As well as scoring 10 goals in 13 league appearances, Nisbet has also chipped in with one assist at this level.

Whereas it may take Nisbet some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that has spent his entire career in Scotland, there is no reason why he cannot go on to take his game to new heights under the guidance of Ryan Lowe.

Brett Worthington

Kevin Nisbet seems to be a player that is in high demand heading into this summer as his contract at Hibs enters its final year.

The striker has proven throughout his time in Scotland that he is a goal scorer, and even with him not playing for one of the best sides in the country, he has still managed to be there or thereabouts in terms of leading scorer.

There would be a couple of concerns with Nisbet, in terms of the fact that he is a player who has been struggling with injuries in recent time, with that being a factor as to why he didn’t move to Millwall in January.

While the other would be that he has so far spent his football career in Scotland and there could be a concern of whether he can replicate that form in England. However, there has been other Scottish players that have come into the Championship and adapted really well, and there is no reason why Nisbet can’t do the same.

Preston will more than likely be on the lookout for a striker this summer, considering Tom Cannon will head back to Everton, and with the uncertainty surrounding Ched Evans and his injury, Preston are somewhat light in that area.

Alfie Burns

Preston are going to have to recruit in the final third in the summer.

Tom Cannon has been great for them but, a lot like Cameron Archer last season, retaining him isn’t going to be easy.

Searching for an alternative in Scotland isn’t a ridiculous idea, either. Nisbet has scored a respectable number of goals for Hibs and there’s value in bringing him into an upper mid-table side in the Championship.

Potentially low cost and with very little risk, Scotland might be a good landing spot for Preston come the summer. Nisbet stands out as a getable target.