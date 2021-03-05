Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Prove me wrong’, ‘Let’s agree to disagree’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore’s squad comments

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has claimed there were positives to take from the midweek loss to Rotherham, ahead of tomorrow’s game with Reading.

The ten-man Millers won the crucial game with almost the last kick of the game at Hillsborough, leaving the Owls seven points from safety.

However, speaking to the club’s media, Moore explained why he was pleased with aspects of the performance, and he interestingly stated that he is confident they have players in the squad who will finish the chances they created moving forward.

With Wednesday the second lowest scorers in the league, having hit just 24 in 33 games, it’s fair to say that view isn’t shared by the fans.

Whilst they obviously hope that Moore can improve the current players, they are concerned that the squad just aren’t good enough.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the comments from the new boss from fans on Twitter…


