‘Prove me wrong’, ‘Let’s agree to disagree’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore’s squad comments

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has claimed there were positives to take from the midweek loss to Rotherham, ahead of tomorrow’s game with Reading.

The ten-man Millers won the crucial game with almost the last kick of the game at Hillsborough, leaving the Owls seven points from safety.

However, speaking to the club’s media, Moore explained why he was pleased with aspects of the performance, and he interestingly stated that he is confident they have players in the squad who will finish the chances they created moving forward.

With Wednesday the second lowest scorers in the league, having hit just 24 in 33 games, it’s fair to say that view isn’t shared by the fans.

Were each of these 20 former Sheffield Wednesday players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Mark Beevers Right Left

Whilst they obviously hope that Moore can improve the current players, they are concerned that the squad just aren’t good enough.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the comments from the new boss from fans on Twitter…

We don’t have players that can score goals. That’s been the problem all season. Criminal that wasn’t addressed in January — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) March 5, 2021

Your only natural goal scorer based on past history is sat on subs bench tho'. Suffering 3 seasons of miss management and wrong tactics. All 5he others are converts, attacking midfielders pushed forward or x defensive players. — Bob Goldsmith (@lynbob62) March 5, 2021

You need to play a striker to score goals. We have only one of those and it’s broken. That said still think a broken striker would have scored at least 2 of the chances Paterson had — Jeff Orto (@onefurlongout) March 5, 2021

Those players that have scored goals all season 🙄 — RUSSELL PAUL SYKES (@RussSykes) March 5, 2021

Who is it ? Tell me,tell me,tell me. — NERVOUS HILL DWELLER (@26lizardking) March 5, 2021

Let’s agree to disagree on scoring goals Dazza — Hirsty (@Deeowl) March 5, 2021

Agree with everything but players at the club to finish the chances. Please prove me wrong. https://t.co/9SiYBwcnuE — Lewis (@LewBrealey) March 5, 2021