Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town News

‘Prove me wrong’, ‘About time’ – A host of Huddersfield Town fans react as club wrap up another transfer

Published

8 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have re-signed Jordan Rhodes after almost a decade away from the John Smith’s Stadium, backing up yesterday’s capture of Matty Pearson with another signing. 

Rhodes was a real success at Town between 2009 and 2012, scoring 87 goals for the club.

He’s now returned, with Huddersfield confirming that the 31-year-old will arrive as a free agent on July 1st, when his contract with Sheffield Wednesday expires over the summer.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Huddersfield Town appearances?

1 of 18

Did Theo Robinson make more than 100 appearances for Huddersfield?

The club have agreed a three-year deal with Rhodes, who scored seven goals in 2020/21 for Wednesday and showed signs of reigniting the form that lit up the John Smith’s Stadium earlier in his career.

Rhodes’ decline has, naturally, got some fans worried about the deal and the three-year contract Huddersfield have thrown at the striker. However, there are also fans fully behind Rhodes’ return and delighted to see a former favourite returning.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of that positive reaction here, with plenty of Huddersfield fans hoping to see Rhodes pick up where he left off…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Prove me wrong’, ‘About time’ – A host of Huddersfield Town fans react as club wrap up another transfer

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: