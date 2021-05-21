‘Prove me wrong’, ‘About time’ – A host of Huddersfield Town fans react as club wrap up another transfer

Huddersfield Town have re-signed Jordan Rhodes after almost a decade away from the John Smith’s Stadium, backing up yesterday’s capture of Matty Pearson with another signing.

Rhodes was a real success at Town between 2009 and 2012, scoring 87 goals for the club.

He’s now returned, with Huddersfield confirming that the 31-year-old will arrive as a free agent on July 1st, when his contract with Sheffield Wednesday expires over the summer.

The club have agreed a three-year deal with Rhodes, who scored seven goals in 2020/21 for Wednesday and showed signs of reigniting the form that lit up the John Smith’s Stadium earlier in his career.

Rhodes’ decline has, naturally, got some fans worried about the deal and the three-year contract Huddersfield have thrown at the striker. However, there are also fans fully behind Rhodes’ return and delighted to see a former favourite returning.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of that positive reaction here, with plenty of Huddersfield fans hoping to see Rhodes pick up where he left off…

Jordan Rhodes Jordan Rhodes Jordan Jordan Rhodes he gets the ball he scores a goal Jordan Jordan Rhodes. #htafc — Ellis Fisher 🇪🇪UTT (@Fisher1Ellis) May 21, 2021

number 17 or we riot — Goku 🦋 (@hxppers_) May 21, 2021

About time he came back,he should have never have left.#bringonthepremierleague 🙏 — michael (@mikeyd06) May 21, 2021

20 goals next season ✅ — Yorkshire! (@sportydave82) May 21, 2021

Supply him and he’ll bag.. knows where the net is that’s the main thing — Wayne (@waynedf1982) May 21, 2021

I’m going positive on this. Free transfer, knows the club, knows where the back of the net is.

Welcome home — YorkshireRob (@yorkshire_rob) May 21, 2021

I’m going to be positive on this and give him the opportunity to prove me wrong. Welcome home boi! #htafc — The Duke (@eggandbed) May 21, 2021

I remember when this hero scored 4 past Wednesday at their ground. Already a legend 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — g (@Captainfastic33) May 21, 2021

He gets the ball he scores a goal 🤩🤩 Jordan Jordan Rhodes — g (@Captainfastic33) May 21, 2021