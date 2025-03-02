Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner and club stakeholder/NFL icon, Tom Brady, have both taken to social media to congratulate Chris Davies' side on a vital victory over Wycombe Wanderers at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Blues' position at the top of the League One table was already extremely lofty ahead of kick-off in the Second City, but Taylor Gardner-Hickman's powerful effort after 21 minutes after a sublime route-one pass from Ryan Allsop saw them extend their lead on Mike Dodds' second-placed Chairboys to 12 points, as well as having a game-in-hand on the Buckinghamshire outfit.

League One Table (01/03/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 32 35 76 2 Wycombe Wanderers 33 26 64 3 Wrexham 33 20 62

Despite the well-anticipated build-up to this fixture between two of the third tier's most-potent sides in front of goal, one was enough for the West Midlands side, who exerted their control on proceedings for a large proportion of the second half following Xavier Simons' red card for a late challenge on Ethan Laird just before half-time.

And, as has become par for the course throughout this season, Wagner and Brady took to their Instagram stories to continue their support for those in Royal Blue, with a first-time promotion back to the Championship looking more of a certainty with each passing fixture.

Tom Wagner and Tom Brady react to key Birmingham City success vs Wycombe Wanderers

As a result of extending their lead at the top to a double-figure margin, as well as going 14 points clear of third-placed Wrexham after the Red Dragons' simultaneous 0-0 draw against an in-form Bolton Wanderers side, Birmingham owner Wagner issued his latest message to the side, which also leant towards their defensive efforts.

After keeping five successive clean sheets for the first time in almost 18-and-a-half years, the frontman of Knighthead Capital Management said: "12 points clear and another clean sheet. Proud of this group."

"Keep Right On!! @BCFC," the American added.

The magnitude of this victory wasn't lost on the legendary, former New England Patriots quarterback either, with his own message beginning with: "BIG WIIINNNNNNN."

"KRO, LFG BLUES @BCFC," Brady concluded.

Alfie May makes "incredible" Birmingham City claim

One name within Davies' squad whose strong performances have been overshadowed by a 12-game run without finding the back of the net is £775,000 summer recruit, Alfie May.

The 31-year-old started his first two games in succession for the first time in just over a month against Leyton Orient, and despite signing from yet another third-tier powerhouse in Charlton Athletic, praised the support levels in this part of the Second City, after the famous old stadium was sold out once more with a 27,522 attendance.

“The numbers are incredible," May told Sky Sports - relayed by Birmingham Live.

"You can't even hear yourself on the pitch. We've put ourselves in a great position, we're top of the league with a game in hand and with points on our side, but we don't want to take our foot off the gas."

"We want to treat every game like a cup final and get the job done. We want to win this league.

“It's a dream for someone like myself. It's a club I probably never thought I would play for. I come in everyday with a smile on my face," the striker added.

Birmingham City's exceptional season continues into the 'business end'

Given the investment pumped in by Knighthead - particularly this season - to achieve their short and long-term ambitions, there is somewhat of an understandable narrative that Birmingham are in the position which most pundits and EFL onlookers expected them to be in.

In what is Davies' first role as a 'number one' in the dugout, the 39-year-old has moulded a well-drilled side together in the space of nine months, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool assistant's win percentage in the league now standing at 71.87%.

Saturday's victory also saw the club achieve six successive home league wins for the first time since the Autumn of 2000, and extend their unbeaten league run at St Andrew's to 19 games - the longest since a 36-game streak between October 1970 and April 1972.

With 14 games to go, many will see the title race as a foregone conclusion as a result of this pivotal success, with Blues also taking 23 points out of 30 against the sides currently below them in the top six.

Next up for Davies' side is a trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, where they face Steven Schumacher's Bolton, with the Whites well and truly in play-off contention themselves after a run of one defeat in their last seven League One outings.