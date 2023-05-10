Louie Sibley has issued a message to Derby County supporters following the Rams’ failure to clinch a play-off place.

A 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day saw Paul Warne’s side drop to seventh in the table due to Peterborough United’s victory over Barnsley.

That has consigned Derby to another season in League One having been unable to earn promotion back to the second tier at the first attempt.

A points haul of 76 would historically be enough to earn a top six finish, with 2021-22 the only other year in which it hasn’t in the last several campaigns.

What message did Louie Sibley give to Derby County fans?

The 21-year-old thanked the fans for showing their support throughout the campaign.

Sibley expressed his disappointment at the team’s setback, but has reaffirmed his commitment to and pride for the club.

Despite not reaching the play-offs, he has claimed that the support of the fans has still made it a great season.

“Gutted that we couldn’t do it in the end, but a massive thank you for all the support this season, it’s been amazing as usual!” wrote Sibley, via Instagram.

“Proud to be a Ram.”

Derby will now be planning for life in League One for another campaign, with the target of competing for automatic promotion next season.

Warne has been placed in charge of achieving the step back up to the Championship, having been appointed last September in place of Liam Rosenior.

One point from their final two games ultimately proved costly, with the play-offs now set to begin on Friday.

Can Derby compete for promotion next season?

The summer at Derby last year is where the platform for this squad was built and the club was still coming out the other side of significant financial issues.

This put the team on the backfoot, with a managerial change in September likely not helping.

Having a firmer plan going into this summer should give the club a better chance of competing for a top twospot next year.

And while those behind the scenes issues may have played a role in the team not being as competitive as it should’ve been, the results in the final weeks ultimately proved more decisive than anything else.

The team will need to improve in those high pressure games in order to be more competitive next season, with the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday being particularly bitter as they would’ve been the team’s play-off opponents if they had gotten the result they needed.