‘Proud of how far we got’, ‘Amazing achievement’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to play-off final defeat

Published

6 mins ago

on

Lincoln City were defeated 2-1 by Blackpool in Sunday’s League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.

The Imps have enjoyed a remarkable campaign under Michael Appleton, and booked their place in the final after a semi-final win over Sunderland over two legs.

But they fell at the final hurdle on Sunday afternoon, despite taking a very early lead under the famous Wembley arch.

An Ollie Turton own-goal had Lincoln ahead inside 47 seconds, with the Imps taking to the atmosphere really well indeed.

But Kenny Dougall brought Blackpool back on level terms shortly before half-time, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Eight minutes into the second half, Dougall had his second, latching onto Jerry Yates’ lay-off and firing another effort beyond Alex Palmer and into the bottom corner.

Despite a golden late opportunity for Regan Poole, the Imps couldn’t find a late equaliser and will remain in League One for another year.

There is plenty to be proud of if you are a Lincoln supporter, though, with the club more than exceeding expectations this term.

Here’s how their fans reacted to the play-off final defeat…


