‘Proud of how far we got’, ‘Amazing achievement’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to play-off final defeat

Lincoln City were defeated 2-1 by Blackpool in Sunday’s League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.

The Imps have enjoyed a remarkable campaign under Michael Appleton, and booked their place in the final after a semi-final win over Sunderland over two legs.

But they fell at the final hurdle on Sunday afternoon, despite taking a very early lead under the famous Wembley arch.

An Ollie Turton own-goal had Lincoln ahead inside 47 seconds, with the Imps taking to the atmosphere really well indeed.

But Kenny Dougall brought Blackpool back on level terms shortly before half-time, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Eight minutes into the second half, Dougall had his second, latching onto Jerry Yates’ lay-off and firing another effort beyond Alex Palmer and into the bottom corner.

Despite a golden late opportunity for Regan Poole, the Imps couldn’t find a late equaliser and will remain in League One for another year.

There is plenty to be proud of if you are a Lincoln supporter, though, with the club more than exceeding expectations this term.

Here’s how their fans reacted to the play-off final defeat…

Hate to admit it but the best side won but what a season anyway, lads and manager have been unbelievable, — Dan Shaw (@danthenshaw) May 30, 2021

thanks for everything you've given us this season. All hating right now should remember where we were just 5 years ago. Brilliant effort over the last 10 months and every season we are getting better and better. Enjoy your summer everyone. You've earned it! UTI — Andy Bullivant (@BullyBeefUK) May 30, 2021

Oh well, first time Blackpool have beaten us this season, and on another day we would have won that. Pretty amazing achievement to get this far. — Adrian Clark is 😷 (@adrianclark) May 30, 2021

Phenomenal season, beyond our wildest expectations. What the big 🍎 has done with such a young squad has been incredible. A great platform for next season, with fans back in the ground… I cannot wait! #uti — Jon Rose (@cleantechjon) May 30, 2021

We go again next season

Up the imps ! 👊🏻 — silversurfer (@Huebuecue) May 30, 2021

Oh well lads, well fought, next season will be the year 💪 — Andrew Wenzel (@Andyrewjw) May 30, 2021

Proud of how far we got, but unfortunately we just wasn’t good enough today. Next season lads ❤️ — Amy Bywater (@amybywaterr) May 30, 2021