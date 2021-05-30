Sky Bet League One
‘Proud of how far we got’, ‘Amazing achievement’ – Many Lincoln City fans react to play-off final defeat
Lincoln City were defeated 2-1 by Blackpool in Sunday’s League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.
The Imps have enjoyed a remarkable campaign under Michael Appleton, and booked their place in the final after a semi-final win over Sunderland over two legs.
But they fell at the final hurdle on Sunday afternoon, despite taking a very early lead under the famous Wembley arch.
An Ollie Turton own-goal had Lincoln ahead inside 47 seconds, with the Imps taking to the atmosphere really well indeed.
But Kenny Dougall brought Blackpool back on level terms shortly before half-time, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.
Eight minutes into the second half, Dougall had his second, latching onto Jerry Yates’ lay-off and firing another effort beyond Alex Palmer and into the bottom corner.
Despite a golden late opportunity for Regan Poole, the Imps couldn’t find a late equaliser and will remain in League One for another year.
There is plenty to be proud of if you are a Lincoln supporter, though, with the club more than exceeding expectations this term.
Here’s how their fans reacted to the play-off final defeat…
Hate to admit it but the best side won but what a season anyway, lads and manager have been unbelievable,
— Dan Shaw (@danthenshaw) May 30, 2021
thanks for everything you've given us this season. All hating right now should remember where we were just 5 years ago. Brilliant effort over the last 10 months and every season we are getting better and better. Enjoy your summer everyone. You've earned it! UTI
— Andy Bullivant (@BullyBeefUK) May 30, 2021
Oh well, first time Blackpool have beaten us this season, and on another day we would have won that. Pretty amazing achievement to get this far.
— Adrian Clark is 😷 (@adrianclark) May 30, 2021
Phenomenal season, beyond our wildest expectations. What the big 🍎 has done with such a young squad has been incredible. A great platform for next season, with fans back in the ground… I cannot wait! #uti
— Jon Rose (@cleantechjon) May 30, 2021
We go again next season
Up the imps ! 👊🏻
— silversurfer (@Huebuecue) May 30, 2021
Bugger!! ⚪️⚽️🔴 Onwards and Upwards to next season #UTI #ImpsAsOne #Proud pic.twitter.com/ZwF4i9z5U4
— Nigel Wass (@wass74) May 30, 2021
Oh well lads, well fought, next season will be the year 💪
— Andrew Wenzel (@Andyrewjw) May 30, 2021
Proud of how far we got, but unfortunately we just wasn’t good enough today. Next season lads ❤️
— Amy Bywater (@amybywaterr) May 30, 2021