‘Proud day’, ‘Big news’ – These Leeds United fans left overjoyed as major step awaits club

It has been revealed by The Athletic that Leeds United are set to be boosted by their academy earning Category One status from the Premier League.

Leeds have had a long production line to be proud of from their famed academy, with Kalvin Phillips looking like the latest player to be heading for the very top after learning the ropes at Thorp Arch.

Marcelo Bielsa has leaned heavily on him and a number of Leeds’ younger players to bolster his squad in the last two seasons, with a big off-field shot in the arm awaiting the club.

As per Phil Hay at The Athletic, Leeds will earn Category One status, which will open a number of doors for them including the potential for their youngsters to play in European fixtures.

Andrea Radrizzani has been putting key emphasis on spending time and money on the academy, with things finally starting to fall into place for the owner.

In reaction to this news, there were a sea of positive responses from the Leeds fans praising the club for their fine, fine work…

Great news. This was Ortas dream from the start wasn’t it? To have a steady stream of youth players coming through the racks but also to sell on for a profit to. — Barney V2 (@barney___21) July 7, 2020

Top quality management both on and off the pitch. Proud day — Channi Patel💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) July 7, 2020

Great news 👍🏻 — ً (@tomIufc) July 7, 2020

Big news — Charlsella Bielsenberg 💛💙 (@charlieros1e) July 7, 2020

Absolutely fantastic news — MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) July 7, 2020

Brilliant news — ben (@benIufc) July 7, 2020