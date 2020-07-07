Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Proud day’, ‘Big news’ – These Leeds United fans left overjoyed as major step awaits club

Published

8 mins ago

on

It has been revealed by The Athletic that Leeds United are set to be boosted by their academy earning Category One status from the Premier League.  

Leeds have had a long production line to be proud of from their famed academy, with Kalvin Phillips looking like the latest player to be heading for the very top after learning the ropes at Thorp Arch.

Marcelo Bielsa has leaned heavily on him and a number of Leeds’ younger players to bolster his squad in the last two seasons, with a big off-field shot in the arm awaiting the club.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11

Josh Warrington.

As per Phil Hay at The Athletic, Leeds will earn Category One status, which will open a number of doors for them including the potential for their youngsters to play in European fixtures.

Andrea Radrizzani has been putting key emphasis on spending time and money on the academy, with things finally starting to fall into place for the owner.

In reaction to this news, there were a sea of positive responses from the Leeds fans praising the club for their fine, fine work…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Proud day’, ‘Big news’ – These Leeds United fans left overjoyed as major step awaits club

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: