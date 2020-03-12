‘Protect Bielsa’, ‘Don’t tease me’- These Leeds United fans react to Phil Hay’s update on fixtures at threat

The Coronavirus is causing panic amongst the footballing world with leagues across Europe suspending action until the virus has stopped spreading.

Italy were first to react with all sport suspended for the foreseeable future. This comes in tandem with the Italian government’s decision to quarantine 16 million people in various regions across the north of the country.

Today, the Spanish footballing authorities have confirmed that the top two divisions in Spanish football will have matchdays 28 and 29 suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The UEFA Champions League has been another competition that has been forced to play some ties behind closed doors with Valencia vs Atalanta played with no spectators. Juventus vs Lyon and Barcelona vs Napoli are also set to be played under the same circumstances next week.

The EFL are yet to suspend any upcoming matches but have enforced necessary precautions such as asking the clubs for players nor staff to conduct the regular pre-match handshakes.

There have been many calls for games in the English pyramid to be put behind closed doors and Leeds United journalist Phil Hay provided a positive update on the situation this morning, writing:

Re: the EFL – no change in its position on coronavirus from what I understand. Fixtures remain as before but needless to say, landscape could shift very quickly. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 12, 2020

Leeds are one of many teams in the country who have a real chance of securing a vital promotion for the football club with Marcelo Bielsa looking to guide the club to the top-flight for the first time in 16 years.

Here are some reactions of Leeds United supporters following the COVID-19 update:

Protect Bielsa. — Páudi H. (@paudi_lufc) March 12, 2020

Wait till Leeds run away at the top then they’ll cancel the league. — Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) March 12, 2020

Got to shut it down I’m afraid. Should have already. — Jonathan Lowe #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@JonathanELowe) March 12, 2020

Don't tease me Phil. — Lincolnshire White. 🇬🇧💛💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BenBoo1984) March 12, 2020

Hooray! Common sense for once! If Cheltenham has gone ahead, what else can football do to make it worse? — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) March 12, 2020

Ive always loved the EFL. — MMLUFC (@Michael46041497) March 12, 2020

Guarantee that the Saturday fixtures will go ahead, West Brom win, go back to the top of the table, football then gets cancelled indefinitely late Saturday evening and somehow they introduce a rule whereby only one team gets promoted 😂 — James Courtney (@jcourts1991) March 12, 2020