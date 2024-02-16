Highlights Impending new owner of West Brom, Shilen Patel, has no plans to replace Carlos Corberan as manager, recognizing his success and the support of the fans.

Carlton Palmer warns against replacing Corberan, citing the negative impact of John Eustace's departure on Birmingham City's promotion hopes.

West Brom currently sit in fifth place in the Championship, in a play-off position, with a chance to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The future of Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion was thrown into doubt earlier this week.

It was reported that Ivan Juric was being lined up as his replacement amid talks over the ownership situation at the Hawthorns.

Juric is currently in charge at Torino, but his contract is set to expire in the summer and he is prepared to walk away from the Serie A club if they fail to earn European qualification for next season.

However, it has since been announced that Shilen Patel’s bid to purchase the club has been agreed.

According to John Percy, the impending new owner has no plans to replace Corberan as manager, with the Spaniard leading the team to a promotion push this term.

Carlton Palmer highlights Birmingham example

Carlton Palmer has pinpointed the departure of John Eustace as a relevant example for the new West Brom owners to be wary of.

He believes that replacing the Spaniard would be a bad first impression to make among the supporters given how well he has done as manager over the last 12 months or so.

“If the reports are true, the prospective new owners of West Bromwich Albion are thinking of replacing Carlos Corberan, they’ll risk losing the West Brom supporters right away,” Palmer told Football League World.

“West Brom sit in fifth place currently in the Championship, in a play-off place.

“Reports are stating that [the new owners] are interested in securing the services of Ivan Juric, who is currently managing Torino but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he won’t extend it if they don’t make it into Europe.

“Given the financial constraints Carlos Corberan has had to work under at West Bromwich Albion, he has done a tremendous job.

“And the fans have taken to him hard.

“You only have to look at Birmingham City, down the road, and the replacement of John Eustace with Wayne Rooney.

“Why rock the boat when the manager is already helping the club punch way above its weight?”

West Brom league position

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, four points clear of the chasing pack outside of the play-off places.

The Baggies are competing for promotion to the Premier League, having missed out on a top six finish last year by just three points.

Albion have won three of their last five league games to maintain their place inside the play-offs.

Next up for Corberan’s side is a home game against Southampton, which kicks off at 8pm this evening.

Replacing Corberan would be incredibly foolish

Corberan has earned a lot of plaudits for his time at West Brom and is doing one of the most impressive jobs of anyone in the division.

The Eustace example is an obvious one because of just how massively it backfired on Birmingham this season, derailing any hopes the team had of competing for promotion.

The new owners must now give the backing to Corberan once the deal is finalised, as there is a good chance he can lead the team back to the top flight.

This is an exciting next step for supporters, with Lai’s ownership really souring the mood around The Hawthorns in recent years.

The good news in that regard is that Percy has refuted the reports from Italy and suggested that Corberan's Albion future is not in doubt.