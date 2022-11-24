Prospective timeline of QPR, Rangers agreement revealed with Mick Beale move on the brink

QPR manager Mick Beale is on the brink of becoming the new Rangers boss with the Scottish club looking to finalise an agreement and appoint him in the coming days, according to The Scottish Herald.

Beale spent three years as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Ibrox, which included an SPFL title in 2020/21, and has spoken in the past about wanting to return there if the opportunity arose.

The 42-year-old has only been at the Championship club since the summer but has already turned down the advances of Premier League side Wolves.

He was linked with the Rangers job while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was still at the helm and has been the frontrunner since his departure while last night it emerged that an official approach was about to be made.

Now, The Scottish Herald has reported that Beale is on the brink of returning to Ibrox.

The report claims that Rangers are looking to finalise an agreement with the R’s and appoint the English coach in the coming days.

It is believed to be likely he will be in the dugout for Rangers’ first game after the World Cup break, which comes against Hibs at Ibrox on Thursday the 15th of December.

The Verdict

Things have moved pretty quickly this week and it now seems Beale could be in charge at Ibrox in the coming days.

The R’s are set to receive a reported £1.5 million in compensation but that will do little to alleviate the frustration and disappointment of losing their manager, who has made such an impressive start to life at Loftus Road.

They’re sitting just outside the top six and have looked real candidates for the play-offs and even promotion under Beale but bar a remarkable turnaround, it seems as though they’ll have to continue their season with another coach in charge.

You can understand Beale’s departure given his links to Rangers and how big the Scottish club are but supporters will be disappointed by his loyalty rhetoric after turning down Wolves.