Prospective Sunderland owner makes bold takeover claim

Prospective Sunderland owner William Storey has claimed that he has the “best overall package” to take the club forward and that he wants to take the club back towards the pinnacle of British football.

Current owner Stewart Donald announced last December that following pressure from fan groups he would be selling the club but a deal is yet to be done.

There have been numerous groups and individuals linked with a potential takeover, including Storey – the founder and CEO of Rich Energy.

The English businessman revealed he had made an offer for the club last month and speaking in an interview on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport programme yesterday, he discussed his plans for the North East club.

He said: “I stand in a very, very, straightforward position.

“I have put the best bid on the table, I have massive backing from four of the biggest names in Europe, let alone Britain, in terms of business, all of whom you will have heard of.

“I have put a bid on the table that I know for a fact is miles ahead of anyone else.

“I think I have the best plan, the best funding, and the best overall package to take the club forward.”

Storey also outlined his aspirations if he is successful in taking over the club.

He said: “With the right plan, people, and funding, they have almost unlimited potential and there are very, very few clubs that any passionate football fans would get excited about but I think Sunderland are, to say the least, a sleeping giant.

“The main objective for me is to take this club out of the doldrums and back towards the pinnacle of British football.”

Sunderland are facing a third consecutive season in League One after they missed out on the play-offs in the 2019/20 campaign, which was cut short.

Phil Parkinson’s side have been busy in the transfer window already, signing Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien after they left Bristol City and Millwall respectively.

Are these 10 facts about Sunderland actually true?

1 of 10 The Stadium of Light holds 49,000 True False

The Verdict

These are some very bold claims to make from Storey, who clearly isn’t short of confidence and feels he is the right man to take the club forward.

Black Cats fans will be rightly cautious of buying into this just yet but if he can do all he promises it could be good news.

Given the situation at Charlton currently and what we saw with Bury last year, you feel it’s key that Sunderland ensure their next owner is the right man.

Whether that will be high on Donald’s list of priorities remains to be seen.