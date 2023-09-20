Highlights William Storey's allusive tweet about Rich Energy's investment in Reading suggests that he is interested in becoming the club's new owner.

Current owner Dai Yongge's unpopularity among supporters and the recent points deductions for Reading have created turmoil off the pitch.

Although some may see Storey's involvement as a potential solution, his controversial past and lack of trustworthiness make him an unsuitable investor for Reading FC.

William Storey has made an allusive reference to reports suggesting he is looking to invest in League One side Reading.

The CEO of Rich Energy has been linked with the Royals as a prospective new owner of the club amid further turmoil off the pitch.

Current owner Dai Yongge is becoming increasingly unpopular among supporters, with the third division team being handed yet another points deduction penalty in recent weeks.

Reading were first deducted one point in August for failing to pay their players, and were handed a further penalty worth three points in September for failing to deposit funds.

This comes after a six points penalty deduction last season played a significant role in relegated the club from the Championship.

Reading currently have points from seven games, instead of nine, which has them sitting 21st in the table, as opposed to 14th.

What has William Storey said?

Storey, who has an avid social media presence, posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening in reference to Reading’s 9-0 win over Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

The businessman joked that Rich Energy was already having a positive impact on the club, with the team earning an emphatic win just days after his reported involvement.

“I'm glad to see the news of RICH Energy investment is already reinvigorating a certain club. Premium British performance,” wrote Storey, via his personal Twitter account.

Who is William Storey?

Storey is a British businessman and founder of Rich Energy, an energy drinks company.

He has become a controversial figure in the world of sports already, having entered Formula One and British Superbikes.

The 45-year-old was a title sponsor of Haas F1 team, but the deal was terminated halfway through their first season of the agreement by Storey.

The relationship between the F1 team and Rich Energy became quite toxic, leading to it being featured on the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive.

A book titled Racing with Rich Energy: How a Rogue Sponsor Took Formula One for a Ride goes into further details behind the scenes of the partnership.

After an internal struggle between Storey and his company’s shareholders, Haas cut all ties with Rich Energy after just nine months amid further question marks over their legitimacy.

A pattern emerged three years later as Storey found himself involved in a similar situation with OMG Racing in British Superbikes.

Would William Storey be a good investor for Reading FC?

It is apparent that the sooner Yongge goes the better for everyone involved at Reading, so bringing in outside investment like Storey is an ominous sign.

His ownership has steered the club in the totally wrong direction, and further points penalties this season reflects extremely poorly on the club.

However, Storey is not the answer and the EFL should be wary of allowing someone with his background into the world of football club ownership.

For Reading’s sake, the club deserves a totally new owner that they can trust, as Storey’s history shows that he is the furthest thing from trustworthy.

Hopefully a resolution can be found for the Royals soon, but the arrival of Rich Energy into Reading would not be the right next step for the club's ownership situation.