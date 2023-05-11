Huddersfield Town’s new prospective owner Kevin M. Nagle has offered an update on his takeover bid.

The American businessman is looking to purchase 100 per cent of the club from current owner Dean Hoyle.

The pair have agreed a deal back in March, but are still awaiting approval from the EFL as they go through their usual procedures in the event of a takeover bid being accepted.

Who is Kevin M. Nagle?

Nagle is the owner of the Sacramento Republic, who compete in the Western Conference of the USL, which is the second tier of American soccer.

The 68-year-old also has experience as a minority investor in the Sacramento Kings basketball team, as well as the NRG Esports team, which competed in OWL.

Outside of sport, the American has also earned money through investing in real estate, health care, IT and other technology services.

Speaking to a Sacramento-based radio station, Sactown Sports, Nagle opened up on the latest developments regarding his takeover of the Terriers.

He revealed that the deal is now close and that it is just a matter of ticking all the boxes.

“We’re close,” said Nagle, via Yorkshire Live.

“We had our last meeting [with the EFL] I think it was Thursday or Friday when I was in Sacramento.

“They went through just a couple of things and said there’s nothing that’s going to stop it unless there’s something that shocked them.

“Now it’s really checking the boxes.”

Huddersfield finished the Championship season 18th in the table, avoiding relegation in large part to a good run of form in the final weeks of the campaign under Neil Warnock.

It was a disappointing year for the club considering they were in the play-offs just 12 months ago under Carlos Corberan.

A new owner coming in will mean a lot of changes behind the scenes will be likely.

Nagle is likely to want to appoint his own manager, which could put them on the backfoot if this deal isn’t completed soon as they will need to find a Warnock replacement as soon as possible.

But if the new owner can bring fresh investment then there is every reason for optimism for Terriers supporters.

Nagle has experience in sport, and with football, so should know the first steps he needs to make to ensure the team is ready for the new season.