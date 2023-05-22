Prospective Morecambe owner Sarbjot Johal is hopeful of holding onto star striker Cole Stockton after his release was confirmed by the club.

According to a Patreon report by Alan Nixon, Johal is hoping to convince Stockton to remain at the Globe Arena despite being released at the end of his contract.

Lincoln City are reportedly in the frame to sign Stockton this summer with his contract coming to an end with Morecambe.

Despite an impressive 2021/22 League One campaign, Stockton struggled for in the 2022/23 campaign, before a late flurry of goals putting him back on the radar for clubs this summer.

Will Cole Stockton renew his contract with Morecambe?

As Nixon suggests in his report, Johal is still the prospective buyer for Morecambe, with a deal of his purchase of the club yet to be concluded, with the EFL yet to ratify the sale.

It emerged earlier this year that Johal was in the process of buying the club, but the deal is yet to be wrapped up. This is despite Johal reportedly already investing money into the Lancashire club.

Despite the takeover stalling, Johal is hopeful of convincing Stockton of staying at the Globe Arena even with League One interest in the forward.

It will be incredibly difficult for Johal to convince the 29-year-old of remaining at Morecambe, considering interest from Lincoln as well as the takeover stalling.

Stockton has shown he's capable of being a reliable goalscorer in League One, and should any other clubs come in for him, it will be hard for him to turn them down. When this is compared to an offer from an individual who does not own the club he's trying to convince Stockton to play for, it seems an easy decision for Stockton to make.

Can Cole Stockton replicate his 2021/22 form?

Stockton hit 23 goals in 44 League One games during the 2021/22 season, following that up with 11 in 39 for the 2022/23 campaign.

It was a significant drop-off for Stockton which will no doubt have turned some suitors away, but his late flurry of seven goals in four games at the end of 21/22 season could prompt them back.

There's clearly a goalscorer there, and that will undoubtedly sway Stockton to make the best move possible for him, and if that's a League One offer, Johal could be fighting a losing battle.

There's argument to suggest that Johal making an offer for Stocktonto renew with Morecambe is a chance to get fans on board of his takeover offer.

Whatever the case, it's likely that Stockton will prioritise a move to League One as opposed to dropping back into League Two with the Shrimpers.