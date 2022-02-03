Prospective Derby County owners reveal concerns

Prospective Derby County owners have raised concerns over the potential liquidation of the club.

The Binnie family submitted a formal offer said to be worth £28 million to take over the club.

That offer did not include the purchase of the stadium from former owner Mel Morris, who put the club into administration in September.

But the family are now reportedly concerned with the lack of progress with the bid, according to the BBC.

The family are frustrated at the lack of movement regarding a decision on who will be taking over the club, particularly in regards to the compensation claims of Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers.

The BBC report goes on to say that the Binnie family were reportedly willing to take on the claims by the two EFL clubs, but instead are hoping to work with the administrators, Quantuma, to resolve the issue.

The Binnie family are also said to be reluctant to take on an 10% increase to the cost of buying the club by paying a £7 million settlement fee with the two clubs.

The £20 million valuation on purchasing the club’s stadium is also a stumbling block with the family.

The Verdict

It’s understandable that the Binnie family would be frustrated by the lack of activity.

The club is running out of time to decide on who the new owners will be, with three offers said to be on the table.

However, the administrators need to ensure the long-term financial safety of the club and there are clearly a lot of background checks that need to be completed to guarantee this.

If these disputes can not all be sorted in time then the club does face a very real threat of liquidation, which everyone should be trying to avoid.