Prospective Derby County owner reveals plans for club

Prospective Derby owner Chris Kirchner held a Twitter Q&A on Friday night, as he looks to reassure fans of his takeover of the club.

Kirchner was named as the preferred bidder for Derby this week by administrators Quantuma after returning to the table this week.

The American investor was originally in the running before Christmas before pulling out in December after growing frustrated at the lack of progress by Quantuma.

He then turned his attentions to Preston, entering in a period of exclusivity before deciding not to go ahead with the takeover last month.

With reports casting doubts on Kirchner’s viability of taking over the Rams, he held a Q&A for supporters on Friday night in a move to reassure supporters.

He told supporters that he made his money in Crypto investments and ‘private investments’ saying: “There’s a lot of false information appearing. In the US it’s easier to keep private wealth… private.

“Valuations on my company are wrong (in both directions) and most of that is illliquid. The money for the team came from private investments and early investments in crypto.”

This would come as welcome news to supporters who should be more reassured after the transperency shown by Kirchner on his personal wealth.

He then went onto add about his plans for teams, revealing that he wants to keep manager Wayne Rooney in charge, and give him the resources need to win League One. He said: “Let’s be realistic. We are going to build something sustainable and stable so the people of Derby and the supporters never go through something like this again. Goal 1 will be to rebuild the organization. Goal 2 will be to win League 1 next year.”

There’s still a long way to go for Kirchner and Derby, but building his relationship with supporters is certainly a good first step.

The Verdict

Kirchner revealing this on social media should serve as a marker for supporters. He’s given himself objectives he needs to hit as supporters will certainly not forget.

But, he’s showing his ambitions and desire to build a sustainable football which is all supporters will want to hear. His commitment is there, it’s just whether or not he can satisfy those that matter.

If not, then after waiting for so long to see the future of their club secured, things will start to become very worrying for supporters of Derby County.