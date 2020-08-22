Prospective Charlton Athletic owner makes encouraging takeover claim

Thomas Sandgaard has reiterated his determination to become Charlton Athletic’s next owner in an attempt to ease fears that he was backing out of a deal.

East Street Investments’ (ESI) takeover of the club was announced back in January but it has since been revealed that it was not sanctioned by the EFL, with three of their prospective executives failing the league’s ownership tests.

Reports have suggested that Charlton need to find a new owner before the start of next season or could risk expulsion from the EFL.

Sandgaard, a Danish businessman thought to be worth around £400 million, has emerged as a potential buyer and is understood to have had talks with previous owner Roman Duchalet and ESI major shareholder Tahnoon Nimer about a takeover.

Rumours circled on Twitter yesterday, suggesting that the Dane was set to walk away from the club but he has taken to social media himself to outline his continued determination to get a deal done.

He said: “Don’t anyone worry. I’m not backing out. I’m all in!”

On the pitch, the Addicks are preparing for life in League One after they were relegated from the Championship last term.

The Verdict

This will likely ease the worries of some Charlton fans, though I’m sure many will be cautious given what they have seen over the last few years.

Sandgaard is saying all the right things at the moment but so have many, many owners in the past so it seems best to withhold judgement until he gets things done.

For the sake of Addicks fans, you’d hope the Dane can get a deal over the line.