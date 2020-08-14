Prospective Charlton Athletic owner makes bold takeover claim

Prospective Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has claimed he is committed to returning the club to the Premier League if he is successful in his potential takeover.

The Addicks are a club in turmoil at present and could face expulsion from the EFL if they are not bought by new owners before the 2020/21 campaign starts in September.

Sandgaard, a Danish businessman thought to be worth some $500 million (£380 million), told London News Online yesterday that he was serious about taking over the club but had been unable to hold talks with Roman Duchalet up to this point.

He took to Twitter yesterday to outline his ambitions for the south London club and indicate why he feels he is the right man for the job.

Charlton Athletic has a formidable fan-base and a strong history. I remember watching Rommedahl charge the wings and I want Charlton supporters to know I am committed to first and foremost winning and returning the club to the Premier League. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 13, 2020

We all are aware Charlton has found itself in a difficult situation. The fans feel it too. One of the things I am very good at is turning things around. Can't wait. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 13, 2020

ESI announced their takeover of Charlton back in January but it was never approved by the EFL and they revealed earlier this month that three of the group’s prospective executives had failed its directors’ and owners’ test.

On the pitch, Lee Bowyer’s side are preparing for life in League One after suffering a heartbreaking final-day relegation from the Championship.

The Verdict

As exciting as some of these claims may seem, Charlton know first hand that owners can come in promising the world and then deliver on very few of their promises.

They need a quick deal to get done but beyond that, what they need is stability and to build again.

You hope for their sake that Sangaard can provide them with just that but it will be interesting to see how this progresses.