“Pros outweigh any cons” – Derby County enter race for Everton striker: The verdict

Derby County are casting their eyes over Everton striker Tom Cannon, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Rams are facing competition from Millwall of the higher division for the 19-year-old’ services.

Cannon netted eight times in 23 Premier League 2 appearances last time out and has started the new campaign rather strongly with two goals and an assist in his first two matches.

Winning two of their opening three League One matches, Derby will be hoping to mount a push for promotion during this third-tier campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Derby’s interest in Cannon…

Billy Mulley

Cannon has made excellent progress within the Everton youth set up and it is no surprise that EFL interest is starting to surface.

Everton forwards have also made excellent progress within division’s 2-4 in recent seasons, something that will make younger players from the Merseyside club more appealing to these EFL clubs.

The likes of Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead, who are slightly ahead of Cannon in their respective development, have shone in League One, with Cannon possessing all the required abilities to do the same.

It would be interesting to see how much game time would be afforded to the young striker if he was to arrive at Derby, given the fact they possess experienced options in David McGoldrick and James Collins, players who have played higher-level football very recently.

However, the energy and pave that the young forward would bring would certainly add an extra dimension to the Derby attack.

Alfie Burns

The summer has been a success for Derby given where they started, but you’d say there’s still the need to bring in a touch more depth this summer.

In terms of their results so far, they are in a good place, but maintaining that will be tough given how thin options are right now.

You’d also argue that there’s a bit of work to do in the final third to add some goals, which brings us nicely to Cannon.

The Everton forward is a youngster, but he’s shown his goalscoring touch in the youth setup at Goodison Park and could bring something to this Derby squad down in League One.

There’s little denying his ability is above that level, but we’ve seen how useful lower league moves can be for teenagers in the past.

You’d say the pros outweigh any cons here, so if Derby get it done, it feels a good deal.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With just two out-and-out senior strikers on the books at present, Derby County should certainly be seeking reinforcements in the position.

As such Tom Cannon could be a good option as he looks for regular senior minutes.

Obviously that comes with the risk of him being unproven in senior football, but the upside is there for all to see given the goals he has scored at youth level for Everton.

With previous comparisons having been drawn to Jamie Vardy, he perhaps offers Derby something different in attack too, possessing pace and being a real threat in behind.

I think Derby would be a good landing spot for the 19-year-old this season as he looks to bridge the gap between youth football and Everton’s first team squad.