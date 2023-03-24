Burnley chairman Alan Pace has taken to Twitter to criticise Blackburn Rovers for offering the Clarets' supporters just 2,000 tickets for the two sides' clash next month.

That is the lowest Rovers they can offer if they want to avoid breaking EFL rules - with these same rules stating that the lowest they can offer is either that number or 10% of Ewood Park - which would be over 3,000.

Despite Turf Moor holding around 10,000 fewer supporters than Ewood Park can, Blackburn were able to take 2,275 supporters to the former for the reverse fixture, but the Clarets face the prospect of having fewer visiting supporters behind them next month.

The tension surrounding this game was already at boiling point before this with The Sun reporting during the early stages of this month that Vincent Kompany's side were weighing up whether to ask their Lancashire rivals for a guard of honour, with the visitors potentially able to clinch the Championship title before their meeting on April 25th.

Whether that materialises remains to be seen - but focusing more on this current issue - Pace has accused Blackburn of not putting football supporters first in a Twitter post yesterday evening as he expressed his disappointment with the tickets situation.

Many Rovers fans decided to defend their club's decision to offer a lower allocation - and we take a look at some of their responses to the Clarets' chairman's statement.