‘Properly delighted’, ‘Nothing but pleased’ – Many Derby fans react to former player’s milestone

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle scored on his Premier League debut for the club, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Derby County fans.

The 20-year-old left Pride Park to join the Blades in the summer, in a deal that also saw Max Lowe join the Yorkshire club.

Bogle’s opportunities have been limited this term but he finally got the chance to make his Premier League debut in his side’s clash with Brighton today.

The defender came off the bench early in the second half and made his impact within 10 minutes, bursting forward into the box and firing a deflected effort into the back of the Brighton net.

Chris Wilder’s men, who went down to 10 men in the first half, were unable to hold on to claim their first win of the season as Danny Welbeck scored a late equaliser.

There was some controversy when Bogle – a graduate of the East Midlands club’s academy that had become something of a fan favourite at Pride Park – was sold in the summer and his first meaningful contribution for his new club has certainly caught the attention of Derby supporters.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

