‘Proper wide man’ – Lots of QPR fans react to footage of ‘real talent’ out on loan

Queens Park Rangers fans are very excited about youth prospect Ody Alfa after a video of his exploits while on loan in the National League emerged on Twitter.

The 21-year-old joined Maidenhead United on loan in January and has impressed in his short spell, scoring one goal from his seven appearances so far.

Before the new year, Alfa spent the first half of the season with Billericay Town in the National League South.

The right footer can play through the middle or from either flank and was on the bench for QPR’s 2-1 Championship win over Millwall in September.

The R’s currently have a decent crop of young attackers on their books, with Bright Osay-Samuel, Ilias Chair and Eberechi Eze all earning playing time out wide this season.

Olamide Shodipo is also on their books but is yet to feature this season, although Mark Warburton has suggested he is close to first team minutes.

Here are some of the best responses from QPR fans…


