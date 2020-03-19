‘Proper wide man’ – Lots of QPR fans react to footage of ‘real talent’ out on loan

Queens Park Rangers fans are very excited about youth prospect Ody Alfa after a video of his exploits while on loan in the National League emerged on Twitter.

The 21-year-old joined Maidenhead United on loan in January and has impressed in his short spell, scoring one goal from his seven appearances so far.

Before the new year, Alfa spent the first half of the season with Billericay Town in the National League South.

The right footer can play through the middle or from either flank and was on the bench for QPR’s 2-1 Championship win over Millwall in September.

The R’s currently have a decent crop of young attackers on their books, with Bright Osay-Samuel, Ilias Chair and Eberechi Eze all earning playing time out wide this season.

Ody Alfa Goals 19-20 🔵⚪ Some quality goals, looks a real talent. #QPR pic.twitter.com/xijAiqtAiA — Oli (@oliqpr) March 17, 2020

Here are some of the best responses from QPR fans…

Possible replacement for BOS? — Yousef Marafi® (@Yousef_QPR) March 17, 2020

Little early to say that I think as these goals were for Billericay Town (National League South) and Maidenhead Utd (Conference). Hopefully we’ll see him in League 1/2 next year. — Oli (@oliqpr) March 17, 2020

Get him on loan to a league 1 club in the summer then he can tear it up for us in the 21/22 season — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) March 17, 2020

Awesome man thanks for that 👍 — PD1882 (@PD1_8_8_2) March 17, 2020

Looks very interesting indeed. — michael bass (@1972madmike32) March 18, 2020

This kid is a real talent. Don’t remember him having a bad game at Billericay and only scored brilliant goals! Proper wide man who always takes players on and is lightning quick. Hope to see him playing league football next season 👍 — Ben Mapp (@BenMapp02) March 18, 2020