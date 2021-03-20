Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Proper upsetting’, ‘Gutted’ – These Bristol City fans react to player setback in Rotherham loss

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City endured a miserable afternoon as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Rotherham, which continues their dismal form at Ashton Gate.

If a sixth consecutive home defeat in the league wasn’t enough, the Robins’ problems were compounded when Callum O’Dowda was forced off with a late injury.

The Ireland international made his first appearance of 2021 as a substitute last week, but he hobbled off late on against the Millers with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Whilst it will take a few days until the full extent of the injury is confirmed, O’Dowda’s emotional reaction suggested that this was a bad one, and it could easily end his season.

This is the latest in a long list of injuries that Bristol City have suffered this season, with the fans growing increasingly frustrated at what’s going on.

Here we look at the reaction from Twitter as O’Dowda prepares for another spell out…


