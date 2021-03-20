‘Proper upsetting’, ‘Gutted’ – These Bristol City fans react to player setback in Rotherham loss

Bristol City endured a miserable afternoon as they were beaten 2-0 at home to Rotherham, which continues their dismal form at Ashton Gate.

We will finish with ten men as O'Dowda can't continue.#BRCROT 🔴 0-2 ⚫️ [88] — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) March 20, 2021

If a sixth consecutive home defeat in the league wasn’t enough, the Robins’ problems were compounded when Callum O’Dowda was forced off with a late injury.

The Ireland international made his first appearance of 2021 as a substitute last week, but he hobbled off late on against the Millers with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Whilst it will take a few days until the full extent of the injury is confirmed, O’Dowda’s emotional reaction suggested that this was a bad one, and it could easily end his season.

Were each of these 20 former Bristol City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Lewin Nyatanga Right Left

This is the latest in a long list of injuries that Bristol City have suffered this season, with the fans growing increasingly frustrated at what’s going on.

Here we look at the reaction from Twitter as O’Dowda prepares for another spell out…

Gutted for him — Jack (@J_D_Derham) March 20, 2021

Another one rushed back too early. — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) March 20, 2021

Another injury. Water is wet — Reece (@bcfcreece_) March 20, 2021

Poor lad… have to feel for him — Jack (@Dragocen_) March 20, 2021

And you thought today’s match couldn’t get any worse – the injured list just grows and grows — trevor harvey (@cheddartrevor) March 20, 2021

Decide to play him for 90 just as he comes back from injury. Well done! — Harrybcfc (@TillidieBcfc) March 20, 2021

That’s proper upsetting. Chin up lad xo — One Stream in Bristol (@OSIBpodcast) March 20, 2021