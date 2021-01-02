‘Proper sour grapes’, ‘Bore off’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans respond to Wayne Rooney claims after Derby clash

Derby County interim boss Wayne Rooney has claimed his side “got a bit bored of doing the right things” and “found the game maybe a bit too easy at times” in their 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday last night, which has drawn a bemused reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Rams came into the game off the back of a 4-0 win over Birmingham City and dominated in the first half but were unable to make the most of their chances.

Callum Paterson took his chance for Wednesday in the 61st minute to nod in a goal that would prove decisive.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star after the game, Rooney reflected on a frustrating result for his side and suggested they got a bit bored.

He said: “I thought we started the game brilliantly in the first 30 minutes. We controlled the game and had some very good chances.

“When you fail to take your chances then you always leave an opportunity for your opponents.

“I felt we got a bit bored of doing the right things, found the game maybe a bit too easy at times, and we took our foot off the gas, taking more touches rather than doing the things we worked on, and it has cost us.”

Wednesday’s win takes them out of the bottom three and above the Rams in the table, with both sides scrapping at the wrong end of the Championship this term.

Tony Pulis was sacked by the Owls on Monday and they have since won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

Rooney’s comments certainly seem to have caught the attention of the Hillsborough faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

I'd suggest he takes shooting practice if they are that bored 🤣🤣🤣 — Craig Smith (@cra_smith) January 2, 2021

Bore off Rooney, your team couldn’t hit a barn door if they were stood in front of it. — Paul Gregory (@pmg08) January 2, 2021

So easy they lost 🤣 — Tnt (@tnttrucker) January 2, 2021

Oops 🤣 — Lisa kenning (@Lisakenning3) January 2, 2021

Had a dream last night that we beat Derby 1-0 and after the game, Rooney said that they got a bit bored of doing things right and found the game too easy so that’s why they lost 👀 #swfc #dcfc — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) January 2, 2021

That’s a proper sour grapes interview 😂. How can you be bored at 0-0 if that’s their mentality then i worry for them. — owls2020 (@OvO_2017) January 2, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡 — Greg Smith (@GregSmith1308) January 2, 2021

Rooney we got bored forgot #dcfc were flying at top of the league 🧐🤔#swfc — Adam Clarke (@swfcclarke) January 1, 2021