‘Proper shift’, ‘Made a huge difference’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans revel in forward’s impressive return

1 hour ago

Huddersfield Town picked up a huge three points last night against Birmingham City, with Danny Cowley’s side winning 3-0 at St Andrew’s to move back out of the relegation zone.

It has been a tough restart for Town, who had slipped into the bottom three on the back of defeats to Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest.

However, there were no signs of feeling sorry for themselves last night, with Karlan Grant, Fraizer Campbell and Elias Kachunga scoring the goals to seal them a win in Birmingham.

For Campbell, this was his first start since the defeat to Leeds on March 7th, with the 32-year-old bagging his third goal of the season.

His presence at the top of the pitch was a massive boost for Cowley, who reverted to the system and personnel that has seen his side have the most success this season.

With Campbell in the side, they look better, albeit without a massive goal threat at the top of the pitch.

And, on the back of the striker’s impressive return to the starting line-up in Birmingham, many Huddersfield fans have been quick to praise him.

