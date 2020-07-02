‘Proper shift’, ‘Made a huge difference’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans revel in forward’s impressive return

Huddersfield Town picked up a huge three points last night against Birmingham City, with Danny Cowley’s side winning 3-0 at St Andrew’s to move back out of the relegation zone.

It has been a tough restart for Town, who had slipped into the bottom three on the back of defeats to Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest.

However, there were no signs of feeling sorry for themselves last night, with Karlan Grant, Fraizer Campbell and Elias Kachunga scoring the goals to seal them a win in Birmingham.

Quiz: Can you name these 12 Huddersfield Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this? Harry Toffolo Reece Brown

For Campbell, this was his first start since the defeat to Leeds on March 7th, with the 32-year-old bagging his third goal of the season.

His presence at the top of the pitch was a massive boost for Cowley, who reverted to the system and personnel that has seen his side have the most success this season.

With Campbell in the side, they look better, albeit without a massive goal threat at the top of the pitch.

And, on the back of the striker’s impressive return to the starting line-up in Birmingham, many Huddersfield fans have been quick to praise him.

Here is a look at what they had to say…

Fun fact 2: Frazer Campbell has scored two-thirds of his #htafc goals against Birmingham City. — Jamie Denton (@jamiedentonjpg) July 1, 2020

Yessss @htafc that's more what I'm talking about! Just what the doctor ordered. See what a positive mindset can do???!!! Commitment, flair, domination and loadsss of chances! That is what we want to see as we're so capable of it. Everyone brilliant but for me Campbell MOM! #htafc — sumit buttoo (@SButtoo) July 1, 2020

Thats better Town! Campbell playing up top made a huge difference tonight. Great shift by all. UTT #htafc — Chris Cooper (@SoftladCooper) July 1, 2020

#htafc

Well done Town

Well done the Cowley's

O'Brien

Schindler

Hogg

Campbell Outstanding I enjoyed it,I'm sure the players did

More like it — ＧＬＥＮＮ (@Glenn_gly21658) July 1, 2020

Having Mounie and Campbell available is a massive boost for us #htafc — Gary Irving (@gmi2) July 1, 2020

Kachunga and Campbell scoring on the same night #htafc pic.twitter.com/QaUCdJBxRT — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) July 1, 2020

Proper shift that by Frazier Campbell 👏👏👏#htafc — Sir Yorkshire 33 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@westerhampete) July 1, 2020

Pleased for Campbell. As much as he should definitely be scoring more goals for a striker, you can not doubt his effort, work rate and commitment one little bit this season #htafc — HTAFC Opinions (@HtafcO) July 1, 2020

That’s a big second goal. Delighted for Campbell. Always works hard but badly needed that goal. Great position to be in. Don’t mess this up Town #htafc — Simon (@simonmick1) July 1, 2020