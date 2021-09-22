‘Proper performance’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to 25-year-old’s display v Southampton

Oli McBurnie scored his first goal of the season last night, during a 2-2 draw against Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old, who played 90 minutes for just the second time all season last night, equalised for The Blades in the 66th minute, ensuring that the Championship club would take their higher level opposition to penalties.

McBurnie proceeded to miss the penultimate penalty of the tie before Oriel Romeu struck with composure to progress Southampton to the next round of the competition.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

However, it was a strong performance from McBurnie, and whilst scoring will mean the world to him, his brilliant hold up play, intelligence, and high energy levels, meant that it was an excellent display from the towering front man.

Born in Leeds and progressing through the academy system at Bradford City, the 25-year-old joined Swansea City in 2015.

Spending four years with the South Wales club, and embarking on loan spells with Newport County, Bristol Rovers, and Barnsley, Sheffield United secured his services in 2019.

The forward has scored a mere eight goals in 74 appearances for The Blades, a goalscoring record he will be hoping to improve during the course of this season.

Here, we take a look at how some Sheffield United fans reacted to his performance on Twitter…

That goal will do your confidence a world of good, get @RhianBrewster9 firing now and it's promotion — Scott hallewell (@Scotty_h90) September 21, 2021

Don't worry Oli about the pen, good to see you back amongst the goals. First of many, double figures coming lad. — Peter Nelson (@peterlnelson04) September 21, 2021

You put a proper shift in tonight great performance great to see you get a goal — glarvs (@glarv) September 21, 2021

Excellent last night, was a beast up top and a great finish. — Jamie Robshaw (@Jamieblades10) September 22, 2021

Outfought their defenders all game long that’s our number 9 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Matthew Ball (@mjball_) September 21, 2021

Great goal, don’t worry about the penalty — ClaireeBear (@Claireebear218) September 21, 2021

Proper performance today McB. Good run out all round⚔️ — Kop.Finest (@KopFinest) September 21, 2021

Now start scoring in the league big man 👀 @Stewart_Afc — Tweedy (@Mitch_Tweed) September 21, 2021