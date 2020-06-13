‘Proper gutted’, ‘Worrying’ – Many Swansea City fans react to club announcement

Swansea City have announced that sporting director Leon Britton has stepped down from his role at the club, which has left many fans of the South Wales club disappointed.

Britton, who made 536 appearances in 16 years with the Swans as a player, became the club’s first sporting director in September 2019.

After retiring as a player in 2018, the 37-year-old served as an advisor to the board prior to his promotion earlier this season.

Among the key decisions Britton helped to make while working alongside the board were the appointments of head coach Steve Cooper and head of recruitment Andy Scott.

Swansea announced this morning that Britton had stepped down from his current role and stated that everyone at the club “would like to thank Leon for his hard work and wish him well for the future”.

Club chairman Trevor Birch noted that they’re sorry to see the former midfielder leave.

He said: “He has made a huge contribution in helping to restructure and drive the football operation forward.

“While he always wanted to take a break from the game, he didn’t hesitate in agreeing to my request to help out when we needed his knowledge, intelligence and passion for the club

In the announcement on the club website, the former Swans midfielder revealed that he was disappointed to leave but that he needed a break.

He explained: “The time is right for me to take a break, spend some quality time with my family and enjoy the freedom and flexibility of a ‘normal’ life.”

Britton first arrived at Swansea on loan from West Ham United in 2002, signing with the South Wales club permanently the following year.

The 37-year-old represented the Swans in all four divisions of English football, helping the club to secure promotion to the Premier League in 2011.

Clearly, Britton was a popular figure at the Liberty Stadium and his exit has disappointed many Swans fans.

Read their reaction here:

Gutted. Proper gutted. It was reassuring knowing we had him, a JB at the top of the club. ATB Leon. #Swans — ForeverJACK #FeGodwnNiEto 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ForeverJACK) June 13, 2020

Morning ruined — sarah (@sarahcodd1) June 13, 2020

Sad news to see but all the best Leon 😞😢 — Harveys journey (@harveysjourney) June 13, 2020

Really sad news 😥 Leon is one of the all time #Swans greats, a true club legend who will be missed. I wish Leon and his family all the very best. I hope that it won’t be too long before he is back at the Liberty. — Marbles #BackToJack (@marbles1964) June 13, 2020

Bad news. We need a Leon or a Curt inside the club. Who there now really understands the club inside out? Worrying. — Gary The No-Trash Cougar (@notrashcougar) June 13, 2020

Sad news. — Andrea Matthews (@AndreaM86374552) June 13, 2020

😢💔 Really sad news! But all the very best to Leon! A true Swansea legend!❤🙂 — Swans4ever 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Swans4ever1) June 13, 2020

Disappointing news as Leon is loved at the club. All the best Leon #YJB — ⚽️ SwanseaJack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SwanseaBayJack) June 13, 2020