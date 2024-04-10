Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs he would be interested in buying if he returned to football ownership.

It has been a disappointing season for Wednesday in the Championship after their promotion from League One last season, and they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Protests have increased against owner Dejphon Chansiri this campaign, with the summer departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, the subsequent appointment of Xisco Munoz, high ticket prices and a lack of investment in the transfer market among some of the issues causing discontent among the fan base.

However, it seems that Chansiri does not want to sell the club, and The Sun reported in November that he plans to remain in charge even if the Owls are relegated.

Despite the off-field problems, Wednesday have improved significantly since Danny Rohl's arrival in October, and they gave their survival hopes a huge boost as they recovered from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with promotion hopefuls Norwich City at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz gave the Canaries a two-goal lead inside 16 minutes, and the visitors should have sealed the game as they continued to dominate, but late goals from Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith, both coming from Will Vaulks corners, secured a crucial point for the Owls.

Wednesday currently sit 22nd in the table, and they are only in the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of the home game against fellow strugglers Stoke City on Saturday.

Jordan: Sheffield Wednesday are a club with huge potential

Jordan, who owned Palace between 2000 and 2010, has admitted that he could be interested in buying Wednesday, and he believes there is big potential for the club to achieve success under the right ownership.

"In my book, one of the questions I'm asking myself is, if I was to buy another football club, which one would I buy?" Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"One of the clubs I mentioned was Sheffield Wednesday because it's got huge potential, it's a huge area, it's got huge catchment, it's got a huge support base, it's a proper football club in a proper area.

"If you wanted to build that football club and embrace the fans, you would be able to achieve it.

"If you wanted to have help with the training ground, you wouldn't be having local planning permission from the council in London saying you can't do this because someone somewhere with a telescope can't see their view."

"All I think it needs is leadership," Jordan continued.

"It needs some money, of course, and some proper direction, but the fans are there.

"Look at that play-off semi-final last year, look at the 33,000 fans that they had in that return leg after getting their heads handed to them at Peterborough, and they came back and overturned it.

"Look at the size of that football club, it's always perplexed me why this football club has languished in the way it has done for 25 years."

Sheffield Wednesday supporters would surely love Simon Jordan takeover

Jordan has earned plenty of fans through his media work in recent years, and he would be an owner that Wednesday supporters would certainly get behind.

While the end of his time at Palace was disappointing, his tenure at Selhurst Park overall was successful, and you would back Jordan to get Wednesday moving in the right direction if he did take over the club.

However, Jordan admits he is unsure whether he wants to get back into football ownership, and Chansiri is unwilling to sell, so it is a deal that looks unlikely to happen for now.

The Owls' full focus will be on staying in the Championship with a vital few weeks ahead, but regardless of the outcome of the season, supporters will be hoping that Chansiri provides Rohl with backing in the summer to convince the German to remain at Hillsborough.