Leeds United moved into the play-off places in the Championship with a convincing 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke shows his quality

It was a great afternoon for the Whites, even if they had to be patient until they made the breakthrough, which came in the 67th minute through Joel Piroe.

Sam Byram made it two shortly after, with Jaidon Anthony capping off the win with his first goal since a Deadline Day move from Bournemouth, as he finished well when sent through.

Whilst the three points was the priority, and Leeds showed some real class with the fast, attacking football they played, the quality wasn’t restricted to just those on the pitch.

That’s because Farke showcased his own ability, as he brought down a long ball with some excellent control, that prompted a standing ovation from the supporters in Elland Road.

The touch went viral, with the clip having millions of views, and it also drew praise from pundit Adrian Clarke, who gave his reaction to ‘What the EFL?’ podcast.

“I was full of admiration. I mean, how happy is he with that? He doesn’t need to try and control another ball again. He’s won it, everyone now thinks he’s a proper baller, so well played Farke.”

Meanwhile, fellow pundit Sam Parkin also explained what he enjoyed about Farke’s moment of brilliance.

“I liked his reaction, a nice little shrug of the shoulders.”

How was Daniel Farke’s playing career?

It’s fair to say that the German is best known for his time as a head coach, as he won two promotions with Norwich City, whilst he has also been in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach before arriving at Elland Road.

But, less is known about Farke’s playing days, and the 46-year-old didn’t have the most high-profile career, as he turned out in the German lower leagues, for clubs including Meppen and Lippstadt, with the latter the club who gave him his first role in coaching.

What next for Leeds United?

Obviously this was a light-hearted moment from the game, but the main thing about the win on Saturday was the fact that Leeds look like they’re finally clicking into gear.

There was always an expectation for the Yorkshire side to win promotion this season, yet they struggled initially, with the distractions of the transfer window not helping.

Now though, the team is settled, and Farke is starting to see the style of play that he wants from the side, as they attack with purpose, play with energy, and they have ability in the final third that will be the envy of many in the Championship.

Next up, Leeds take on Southampton on Saturday, with Russell Martin under pressure after they suffered a fourth successive loss in the Championship with a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough last time out.

Nevertheless, Farke won’t allow complacency to set in, and he will be aware that Saints are still a squad packed with a lot of quality at this level, so it will be a big challenge.