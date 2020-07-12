‘Proof to the clueless few’, ‘Fantastic today’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on one many following QPR win

Sheffield Wednesday beat QPR 3-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday and the performance of young midfielder Alex Hunt has left many Owls fans excited.

It was a comprehensive victory for Wednesday, who piled more misery on the R’s with Mark Warburton’s side having won just once in their six games since the Championship restart.

Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass both added first-half goals before Jacob Murphy grabbed a third in the 78th minute.

Hunt, making just his second professional start, produced a composed performance in the middle of the park.

The 20-year-old helped Garry Monk’s side control the game from central midfield – connecting with 81% of his passes and breaking up play well.

A product of the Owls academy system, Hunt was handed his debut by Monk earlier this season and certainly looks to be one for the future.

With a high amount of squad turnover already having happened and more likely to come, the midfielder could be someone that plays a significant role next term.

He certainly seems to be someone that has impressed the Wednesday fans, many of whom took to Twitter to wax lyrical about Hunt.

Read their reaction here:

Well played young man. Proof to the clueless few who continue to believe Pelupessy is in anyway a useful squad member that you can ‘do a job’ and still, be brave, get involved, get on the ball and impact the game 😂🤷🏻‍♂️. #swfc — AD (@ashda32) July 11, 2020

Looks a nice footballer. Key is to make sure we don’t throw to much on his shoulders to eaely — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) July 11, 2020

Neat and tidy performance Alex like a Young Kieran Lee — Steve Murdoch (@BFNB62) July 11, 2020

If you are good enough you are old enough! Well played son — Andrew fox (@Andrewf29431432) July 11, 2020

Hunt deserved a lot more praise than Monk gave him. — John Paul (@Owl4Life23) July 12, 2020

hopefully that win sparks some life into the boys. Hunt and Harris were fantastic today! #swfc — Evan (@fbtlevann) July 11, 2020

Midfield ran the show. Hunt I was impressed with. Some shaky moments but didn’t look out of his depth. Luongo & Bannan very good. Special mention to Harris & Odubajo as well. Didn’t have many opportunities to attack, but very strong defensively. Happy for them both. #swfc — SWFC Lineups (@SWFCLineups) July 11, 2020

Chuffed to bits for the players and Gary Monk. But most of all for Alex Hunt. A good day Wednesday boys. x #swfc — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) July 11, 2020

Alex Hunt actually looks like a decent prospect #swfc — MM owl (@marshmellowowls) July 11, 2020