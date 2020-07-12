Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Proof to the clueless few’, ‘Fantastic today’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on one many following QPR win

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday beat QPR 3-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday and the performance of young midfielder Alex Hunt has left many Owls fans excited. 

It was a comprehensive victory for Wednesday, who piled more misery on the R’s with Mark Warburton’s side having won just once in their six games since the Championship restart.

Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass both added first-half goals before Jacob Murphy grabbed a third in the 78th minute.

Hunt, making just his second professional start, produced a composed performance in the middle of the park.

The 20-year-old helped Garry Monk’s side control the game from central midfield – connecting with 81% of his passes and breaking up play well.

A product of the Owls academy system, Hunt was handed his debut by Monk earlier this season and certainly looks to be one for the future.

With a high amount of squad turnover already having happened and more likely to come, the midfielder could be someone that plays a significant role next term.

Have these 9 things happened to Sheffield Wednesday this season? Have a go now!

1 of 9

Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer this season is Steven Fletcher?

He certainly seems to be someone that has impressed the Wednesday fans, many of whom took to Twitter to wax lyrical about Hunt.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Proof to the clueless few’, ‘Fantastic today’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on one many following QPR win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: