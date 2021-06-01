Promotion-winners announce contract breakthrough that will interest Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United

Paul Digby has silenced speculation surrounding his future after penning a new contract with Cambridge United.

The defensive midfielder enjoyed a wonderful season in League Two by helping the club to secure automatic promotion to the third tier of English football last season.

Digby made 35 appearances for Cambridge last term, but with a contract that was due to expire in the coming weeks there was a big question mark over his future.

Football Insider claimed that Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United were all sniffing around the midfielder with a view to a bargain summer move, but after penning a two-year deal it means that Digby will be leading Cambridge into life in League One next term.

Moves to some of the third tier’s most high-profile sides will surely have been appealing, but according to Digby, there was only one club that he wanted to play for next term.

Discussing the contract, Digby told Cambridge United’s official website: “It is what I wanted.

“I am delighted to have signed and be a part of this football club for another two years.

“I am grateful that the Club have offered me the deal and put their faith in me to help move the club forward into League One.”

The verdict

This is a massive boost for Cambridge United.

Paul Digby has been a huge player for the club this season and so to have him around next term will be a huge plus for the club in what might be a difficult season.

For Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United, this will undoubtedly be a blow.

The 26-year-old would have been an asset for any of these clubs but this development means that they’ll need to look elsewhere.