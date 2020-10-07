Promotion-winner reacts to major Chris Hughton news at Nottingham Forest

Kevin Nolan has backed Nottingham Forest to soar under the stewardship of Chris Hughton, who was appointed as manager on Tuesday evening.

Forest parted company with Sabri Lamouchi on Tuesday after a dismal start to the 2020/21 campaign – the Reds have lost their first four league games for the first time since 1955.

The club announced almost immediately after that Hughton had been appointed as their new manager, replacing Lamouchi at the helm.

Hughton has been successful at this level not once, but twice before. The 61-year-old won promotion from the Championship with Newcastle United in 2009/10, and Brighton and Hove Albion in 2016/17.

Kevin Nolan is a player who thrived under Hughton at Newcastle, with the 38-year-old scoring 17 goals as the Magpies romped their way towards the Championship title.

The former Notts County manager has backed Forest to climb up the table under Hughton, as he is a manager who “knows what it takes” to win promotion.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “I am absolutely delighted for Chris because his track record and ability is there for all to see.

“He knows exactly what it takes to get out of the league which is so important because the Championship is such a hard division. He knows how to run a football club and, honestly, I think it’s a great appointment.

“I am really looking forward to seeing Forest play under him because he will get them going, he will bring stability and I am really happy for him, the fans and Forest.”

The Verdict

Hughton is an excellent appointment for Forest.

He is a manager who has been successful at this level before, and as Nolan said, he knows what it takes to build a successful dressing room and winning mentality.

He will make Forest organised and hard to beat going forward, and with 42 games still left to play, Forest still have a chance of having a positive season under the experienced boss.