‘Promotion train postponed’, ‘That is not good’ – These QPR fans react as further details emerge following player injury

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field is set for a scan to determine the extent of a knee injury picked up in training.

🤕 𝗦𝗮𝗺 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 will undergo a knee scan after suffering an injury in training. Let's hope it's not too serious 🤞#QPR pic.twitter.com/NWk69Px2MP — QPR FC (@QPR) July 22, 2021

The 23-year-old signed for the R’s permanently after impressing during a loan spell towards the end of the previous campaign, but it appears that he is going to miss the start of the new season.

That was stated earlier after a report was shared concerning his injury and the club have confirmed that Field is now set to have a scan to discover just how long he will be out for.

Whilst the outcome of that probably won’t be known for a few days at least, it’s clearly not good news for QPR or the player with the side set to start their Championship against Millwall on August 7.

Here we look at the reaction from the support to the update, with many fans calling for Stefan Johansen to be signed if Field faces a lengthy period out…

We need to stop getting players in who are like glass. I really want the best for him but you would think we would of learned our lesson with Tom Carrol 😖 — Zhelosity (@ZhelosityGames) July 22, 2021

Well that is not good. Hope not too much of an issue. — Ken Whitelaw (@whitelawkr) July 22, 2021

Even more reason to bring in Johansen. — kevin davis (@DKevinas) July 22, 2021

Field not fit, Amos on his way back. STEF https://t.co/SwCjLGwOn6 — James Baker (@JamesBaker3112) July 22, 2021