‘Promotion train postponed’, ‘That is not good’ – These QPR fans react as further details emerge following player injury

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field is set for a scan to determine the extent of a knee injury picked up in training.

The 23-year-old signed for the R’s permanently after impressing during a loan spell towards the end of the previous campaign, but it appears that he is going to miss the start of the new season.

That was stated earlier after a report was shared concerning his injury and the club have confirmed that Field is now set to have a scan to discover just how long he will be out for.

Whilst the outcome of that probably won’t be known for a few days at least, it’s clearly not good news for QPR or the player with the side set to start their Championship against Millwall on August 7.

Here we look at the reaction from the support to the update, with many fans calling for Stefan Johansen to be signed if Field faces a lengthy period out…


