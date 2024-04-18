It is unlikely that anyone connected with Portsmouth is going to forget the events of the past week in a hurry.

On Tuesday night, a 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park secured the League One title for John Mousinho's side.

In doing so, the club have now also ended a 12-year wait to return to the Championship, meaning this is a season that will surely go down in Fratton Park folklore.

However, even with that, there are admittedly some small aspects of this season that did not exactly work out as Portsmouth would have wanted them to.

Alex Robertson's loan from Man City was brought to a premature end

One of those brought to Fratton Park back in the summer transfer window was Alex Robertson.

The midfielder signed for Portsmouth on a season-long loan, joining from Manchester City a few months after earning his maiden call-up for the Australia national team.

Having made that move, the 20-year-old quickly established himself as a popular figure around the club, not least with some influential performances in the centre of the park.

Alex Robertson Portsmouth League One stats 2023/24 - from SofaScore Appearances 23 Goals 1 Shots per Game 1.7 Assists 4 Pass Success Rate 82% Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 4.6 Dribble Success Rate 56% Duels Success Rate 53%

However, that loan spell came to an abrupt end in January when Robertson suffered a serious hamstring injury in training - one which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

As a result, the midfielder was unable to play a part in Pompey's final run to promotion and the title.

But having secured a return to the Championship for next season, there may be an argument that this ought to now form the basis of one of Portsmouth's priorities for this summer's transfer window.

Portsmouth should target reunion with Alex Robertson from Man City this summer

The fact of the matter is that Robertson started this season playing at League One level, and has now been out for several months with injury.

As a result, you can be certain that Robertson will not be in and around Pep Guardiola's first-team next season, especially with the options ahead of him in the pecking order at The Etihad.

It feels therefore as though another move elsewhere could make sense in the summer window.

Having shown during his time with Portsmouth this season that he is more than good enough for League One, the obvious next move would be to step up to a higher level next season.

Now that Pompey have secured promotion to the Championship for next season, they are of course in a position to give him the opportunity to do that, and will no doubt want to do so.

With how good he was for the south coast club last season, it could also be a big boost to their own hopes of re-establishing themselves in the Championship after so long away if they are able to bring the Australia international back.

Given he may be aware that he will find game time hard to come by at City next season, Robertson too may be open to another move in the summer.

While he may well have interest from elsewhere, the fact he could feel he has unfinished business at Portsmouth after missing out on the promotion run-in, means he could favour a return to Fratton Park.

Indeed, after what happened during his loan spell there this season, he would be able to settle back in quickly at the club, and could be confident of more regular football for Mousinho's side.

With all that in mind, it does seem that with Portsmouth now able to start planning for life back in the Championship, a reunion with Robertson should surely be on the agenda.