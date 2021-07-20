‘Promotion it is then’ – Many Rotherham United fans react as club seal transfer agreement

Rotherham United have confirmed the signing of former Millwall left-sided player Shane Ferguson.

The Northern Ireland international has penned down a two-year deal with The Millers following the expiration of his contract with the south-east London club.

Ferguson enjoyed a six-year spell with The Lions, making over 200 appearances across League One and the Championship, a tenure including promotion to the second-tier – the ultimate objective for The Millers this season.

His minutes on the pitch significantly decreased last season, and he only made 13 Championship appearances throughout the 20/21 campaign.

Ferguson is just as competent operating at left-back as he is as a left-midfielder and possesses undoubted quality when travelling up the pitch.

The 30-year-old has 47 caps to his name and has scored once for his native Northern Ireland. Starting his youth career with Londonderry-based Maiden City academy, the then 15-year-old swapped Northern Ireland for north-east England in 2007, signing for Newcastle United as a 15-year-old.

Emerging onto the first-team scene in 2010, Ferguson only managed to make 23 appearances for the Premier League club.

He then embarked on three loan spells from Newcastle, with the final one being Millwall – a deal was then made permanent.

Here, we look at how Rotherham fans have reacted to the singing of Shane Ferguson…

Ahhh Promotion it is then https://t.co/1nQZ9w8YKB — Davis (@DavisT98) July 20, 2021

Love that, great signing — Ben (@BenDyson_) July 20, 2021

What a signing — MC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MJCollins97) July 20, 2021

Happy with this one. — Alan Edwards (@edwardsa61) July 20, 2021

Right that’s a banging signing now announce Coventry — lewis mason (@lewisma39812064) July 20, 2021